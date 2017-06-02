Raising the bar for business excellence - Oliver Wight announce new Class A Standard Seventh Edition

Contact

-- For half a century, Oliver Wight Class A has been recognised as the definitive standard for business excellence by organisations and industry commentators worldwide. And now, seven years after the leading business transformation specialist updated its Sixth Edition Class A Standard, Oliver Wight is excited to launch the brand new Seventh Edition.The new publication re-sets the bar for organisations looking to achieve performance excellence, capturing 50 years of experience from Oliver Wight in helping some of the world's best-known companies transform their businesses."The Seventh Edition is the perfect framework for any company in any industry regardless of its maturity to start an improvement journey," says Les Brookes, CEO at Oliver Wight. "The focus is on to achieve sustainable business results - not just creating better processes, but increasing revenue and improving margin; it's about delivering shareholder satisfaction and excellent customer service, reducing costs and attracting the best talent."From its humble beginnings as a 20-question checklist in 1977, Oliver Wight's Class A Standard has become a benchmark for high-performing organisations. The nine chapters of this Seventh Edition redefine business excellence to reflect today's continuously changing environment. It covers the very latest in strategic planning and the leadership of people as well as Integrated Business Planning and the management of product and service, demand and supply.In arguably the most volatile and fast-moving market conditions for many years, and with the increasing demands of 21st century customers and consumers, Oliver Wight's Seventh Edition Class A Standard is a must-have for any organisation wanting to stay ahead of its competitors, both now and in the future."It is important for businesses to recognise that the Seventh Edition Standard is just one element in reaching their objectives, albeit a vital one", explains Brookes. "Only dedication and hard work, with the support and guidance of a consultant with real-world experience can ensure business functions and processes are fully aligned and integrated. This ultimately inspires the culture of continuous improvement required for sustainable performance levels."When you talk to Oliver Wight about improving your business, we'll assume you want results, not just better processes - things like increased revenues and margins and greater market share. If you have the ambition, it is possible to make improvements that truly transform the performance of your organisation and create more fulfilling roles for the people within it. We believe this can only be delivered by your own people. So, unlike other consultancy firms, we transfer our knowledge to you; knowledge that comes from nearly 50 years of working with some of the world's best-known companies.Oliver Wight has a long-standing reputation for innovation and we continually challenge the industry status quo, so you always get the latest in new thinking. Your Oliver Wight partners will use their real-world experience to ensure your people, business processes and technology are fully aligned and integrated right across your organisation. They will coach, guide and inspire your people to drive change throughout your organisation, allowing you to create a culture of continuous improvement and innovation that simply becomes for you 'the way we do things around here'. It's a proven, sustainable approach that will deliver results straight to the bottom line.