Indraraj Priyam: One Stop Solution for Your Spiritual Predicament
Services Offered by Him
• Astrology
The planets determine our life events whereby astrology can help you to find the best solutions to overcome your limitations.
• Palmistry
Apart from foretelling the future, Palmistry reveals a person's character traits and personality. Palmistry or the study of shape, size and lines of the palm enables you to understand the purpose of your life's events.
• Numerology
Numerology is beneficial in a number of ways: it can help you to determine your optimal mobile number, bank account number. You can name your shop, farm or new office with the help of numerology.
• Graphology
Graphology or handwriting analysis is employed to understand a person's character traits and personality from his/her personal handwriting. Graphology, which uses psychology and the knowledge of human behaviour, has a multitude of purposes, for instance, recruitment, marriage compatibility, career guidance, child development etc.
• Vastu Consultation
You can seek his consultation before remodelling your house. His vastu consultation will enable you to choose harmonious designs for your apartment.
• Tarot Card Reading
Study of mystical tarot cards lends an opportunity to peek into your past, present, and future, influencing your spiritual journey.
• Cognitive Therapy
Cognitive Therapy is a mode of therapy where the therapist and his client work in close proximity to determine problems and find remedies. Cognitive Therapy is designed to help clients overcome their difficulties by changing their behavioural patterns and emotional responses.
For more information about Indraraj Priyam, visit his official website: http://www.indrarajpriyam.com/
About Indraraj Priyam
Indraraj Priyam is one of the leading astrologers in Kolkata, offering expert solutions to clients across India. With an accuracy rate of 99%, he assists numerous celebrities and has a long list of satisfied clients.
Contact
61/A, Kali Temple Road, Kalighat, Chamber Disha
1st floor, Kolkata, West Bengal 700026
8697682531
consultindrarajpriyam@
