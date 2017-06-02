 
Words On The Westwood – local publisher looking for his next best-selling author

 
 
Beverley Literature Festival 2017
Beverley Literature Festival 2017
 
BEVERLEY, England - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Local publisher Dan Grubb, founder of Fantastic Books Publishing will be speaking at next weekend's Beverley Folk Festival at the Words on the Westwood event on Sunday afternoon. 'If this event introduces me to my next best-selling author,' says Dan, 'I shall be delighted but not in the least surprised. We have an abundance of creative talent in the local area.'

Along with Words on the Westwood the weekend festival promises an excess of delights. Beverley born poet and comedian Daniel Piper is bringing his show from the Edinburgh festival to the Folk Festival and will be performing on Saturday night, along with the Argy Bargy Poets and Dave Mahoney.

The literary side of the festival continues into Sunday evening, where former MP and now best-selling author, Alan Johnson, will participate in a question-and-answer session hosted by James Hoggarth of BBC Radio Humberside.

Although literature now takes a prominent role, the main focus of the event is of course the music. This year sees a wide variety of talented musicians from all over the world including the widely acclaimed Eddi Reader, Bellowhead lead singer, Jon Boden, the brilliant Lau, epicentre of the new folk boom, and False Lights, one of the hottest rock groups around.

The festival also includes arts and crafts, a children's marquee and young people's music as well as its celebrated food and drink area, where the quality of the offerings rivals the world's best. 'The creative talent on show is amazing,' one loyal attendee told me at last year's event, 'but if they cancelled all the acts, I'd still attend for the food.'

This year the organisers are providing a "Festival Taster" ticket for just £3. This provides entry to Words on the Westwood, the food area, the arts and crafts and children's marquee, even the pop-up concerts – everything in fact except the ticketed concerts. The headline concert tickets start at £25.

The Beverley Folk Festival takes place the weekend of 17th and 18th June at Beverley Racecourse, East Yorkshire.

For more information, visit the Festival website: http://www.beverleyfestival.com/
