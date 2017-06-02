News By Tag
Masters of free form, high precision, abrasive waterjet cutting in space
/ins. Machines for shaping 3D components in different work planes.
Featuring a world leading 3D abrasive waterjet cutting system
For decades' Water Jet Sweden has been developing their ability to build free form waterjet cutting tools into mastery. The Water Jet Sweden FiveX waterjet machine model is built with the most advance technology to repeatedly perform high precision free form cutting of full 3D parts. A Z-axis capacity of at least 1000 mm gives a generous working area in the finishing of large and odd size parts. An intelligent Probe Interface is integrated with a large library of pre-designed 3D measurement cycles for quick setup and electronic abrasive feeders control and secure a continuous cutting process.
High precision with state of the art performance and safety
Waterjet cutting hard materials in space requires an exceptionally stable machine design. Especially if you intend to keep a repetition accuracy of ± 0.025 mm throughout the machine lifetime. The Water Jet Sweden FiveX waterjet machine is specially designed to counteract torsion, manage vibrations and handle irregularities during advanced 3D shaping. The machine is built on a heavy-duty steel frame with high walls and two independent Y-axis motors to steadily carry the cutting units and X-beam. The patented gantry design enables a smooth movement with less wear of mechanical parts and a more consistent cutting result.
Free form abrasive waterjet cutting in space requires specific safety features compared to traditional sheet material processing. The full-size walls not only give stability to the machine frame, but are also important safety barriers for the operator. Together with the automated back and front protection the design enable cutting in all directions.
FiveX waterjet give advantages for Defense, Aerospace and Power Industry
Large-scale 5-axis processing allows the advantages of the waterjet cutting process to be utilized in the finishing of fabricated structures, pressed parts, molded composite parts and other 3D components. The waterjet cutting technology has been embraced largely by the Defense Industry, Space Industry, Aerospace Industry and Power Industry. Designed materials such as Hardened Steel, Titanium, Kevlar and Carbon Fiber can be cut easily to precise form. Applications include trimming of molded parts into their final shape.
Waterjet cutting machines designed to meet specific customer needs
Each Water Jet Sweden FiveX machine is designed specifically to meet the unique production requirements of each customer. Customized probe function and fixturing table are common features. The machine solution illustrating this article has a number of customer specific design features. A second cutting head parked by one side, when activated the waterjet machine quickly turn into an efficient multiple head 2D cutting tool. The 2D head is armed with drilling unit, height sensor and electronic abrasive feeders to control and secure the cutting process. The custom water tank size enables one safe access door on each side of the machine for availability and easy operations. On each side inside there is a handy operating panel and walking area for precise job setup, and spray nozzle with hose reel for quick and easy cleaning while loading and unloading. Another unique, customer specific, high precision, abrasive waterjet cutting system has reached a High-Tech industry somewhere in the world, designed by engineers
devoted to performance.
Summary
Ability to shape high-tech materials into advanced 3D parts might be a business opportunity for your company as well. Feel free to contact Water Jet Sweden (https://waterjetsweden.com/
