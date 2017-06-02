Waterproofing Admixture Market - Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2016–2

Waterproofing Admixture Market - Global Industry, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2016–2024

Waterproofing Admixture Market

-- Waterproofing admixture reduces the permeability of concrete hence making it waterproof. Waterproofing admixture consists of water-repellent or hydrophobic chemicals that are derived from soaps, vegetable oils, fatty acids and petroleum. These materials when mixed with concrete form a water-repellent layer alongside pores in the concrete, thus increasing the water resistance. Integral waterproofing offers various advantages increased durability during backfill, resistance to delamination, and decomposition. The demand for waterproofing admixtures is from new construction and also from maintenance and repair activities.As compared to the conventional waterproofing systems, crystalline waterproofing admixture offer various advantages such as easy handling and transportation, easy use in powdered or crystalline form and comparatively cheap. Waterproofing admixtures have various applications such as foundations, water tanks, underground vaults, sewage and water treatment plants, water reservoirs, precast components, secondary containment structures, tunnel and subway systems, parking structures and swimming pools. High versatility and wide application of the product creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the waterproofing admixture marketWaterproofing Admixture Market TaxonomyOn the basis of product type, the global market is classified into:· Pore blocking· CrystallineOn the basis of application, the global market is classified into:· Residential· Commercial· InfrastructureCrystalline waterproofing admixtures are hydrophilic in nature and occur in a dry and powdered form. Crystalline systems prevent concrete damage by using available water to grow crystals within concrete, effectually closing off conduits for moisture. Crystalline waterproofing admixtures block water from all directions making the concrete itself a water barrier. On demolition the concrete can be recycled completely as no VOCs are used in manufacturing. Hydrophobic admixtures are available in liquid form and contain oil, stearates, hydrocarbons, and other long-chain derivatives of fatty acids. Waterproofing admixtures provide various advantages such as reduced penetration of water and other liquids, sealing against hairline cracks, resistance for positive and negative side hydrostatic pressure, and protection against industrial and sewage wastes. Crystalline admixtures are self-healing that enables them to automatically seal cracks of concrete structures up to half a millimeter wide. This makes admixtures valuable on large concrete pours, as waterproofing of cold joints is facilitated with no additional treatment.Waterproofing Admixture Market Outlook – Increasing Demand for Durable and Waterproof Materials Expected to Boost DemandIncreasing demand for waterproof products in the construction industry is one of the major factors boosting the growth of waterproofing admixture market. Asia Pacific is one of the major contributors in the market. This mainly attributed to the rapidly growing urbanization and modern infrastructural needs in the emerging economies such as India and China in the region. In 2016, the construction industry in China exhibited a growth of 17% which was greater than 5% as compared to 2015. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)—part of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India—the Indian construction industry is expected to grow to US$ 5 billion by 2022. From April 2000 to March 2016 the infrastructure and construction development in India received foreign direct investment valued at US$ 25.19 billion. This trend is expected to be followed over the forecast period (2016–2024)High initial price is one of the restraining factors for the waterproofing admixture market globally. Mergers and acquisitions, developing innovative portfolio are some of the key strategies adopted by the top players in the global waterproofing admixture industry. BASF has developed new admixture sureTEC (Super Retention Technology) that enables concrete manufacturers to gain control over workability between the batching manufacturing plant and the engagement site for more than two hours in hot weather. In 2016, BASF signed an agreement with Henkel to acquire Henkel's Western European business of waterproofing and tiling. Some of the companies operating in the global waterproofing admixture market are Dow Corning Corporation, Mapei S.p.A, RPM International, Sika A.G., BASF SE, W.R. Grace, Wacker Chemie A.G, Xypex Chemical Corporation, Fosroc International, Evonik A.G., and Pidilite Industries.About Coherent Market Insights:Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.