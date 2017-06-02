News By Tag
* Virtusa
* Pega
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Virtusa Wins 2017 Pega Partner Award for Partner Excellence
Since 2000, Virtusa, a best-in-class provider of Digital Process Transformation (DPT) consulting and implementation services, has served Global 2000 clients through its integrated set of end-to-end DPT offerings, enabling them to achieve customer-centricity, productivity, and targeted business outcomes. With more than 200 implementations of the Pega Platform, Virtusa has made significant investments in building IP solutions and engineering rigor to support its service delivery. Additionally, Virtusa's ongoing focus on DPT solutions leverages predictive and decision analytics, mobility, and social media, to shape the changing dynamics of customer-supplier relationships from the process improvement perspective.
"This award emphasizes the strong value Virtusa delivers for joint global clients through its thought leadership in support of the agile enterprise,"
Virtusa's comprehensive technology services portfolio includes architecture assessments, software quality assurance, platform implementations, production support services, platform upgrade and migration services, and framework development and implementation services. Its focus is to apply each of these within banking, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, and media industries through domain-centric solutions, to help its clients to digitally transform their critical, core business processes. Some of Virtusa's transformational work includes transforming and modernizing the world's largest P&C claims operation covering 50 countries, transforming a leading medical response service platform for a leading global medical device and care services provider, and helping a global bank implement a FATCA compliance solution to reduce customer onboarding time among others.
By leveraging iterative agile development, Virtusa's consulting and implementation approach enables businesses to achieve results by accelerating time to market through streamlined requirements. As a result of gathering these processes, it is able to improve the accuracy of requirements and develop process and capability assets that lead to faster business acceptance of IT deliverables and reduction of the IT/business gap.
"We consider Pega to be a key, strategic partner for our organization,"
"Virtusa has successfully helped many clients in their digital transformation journeys and we pride ourselves in developing innovation that enables faster and better business outcomes," said Stuart Chandler, senior vice president & global head of Digital Process Transformation, Virtusa. "Given the need for clients to be both agile and adaptable for meeting market needs, it is imperative to bring innovative capabilities for our clients to succeed."
Virtusa has achieved several distinctions for its work and capabilities. The company was recently recognized as a leader among BPM service providers by analyst firm Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: BPM Service Providers, Q4 2016.
Winners of the 2017 Pega Partner Awards were announced at PegaWorld 2017. These awards honor partners who have demonstrated exceptional performance in thought leadership, driving customer success, and accelerating growth and reflect Pega's expectations of alliance success.
Virtusa's end-to-end solutions on the Pega Platform will be showcased at this year's PegaWorld conference, which is taking place June 4-7 in Las Vegas. Solutions include Pega CLM, vClaim, Adverse Event Case Processing for Pharmacovigilance Operations (AECP), Provider Lifecycle Management (PLM), vBRAIN and Virtusa's DevOps solutions supporting Pega technologies.
About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment.
Virtusa helps CXOs' address the dual challenge of growing revenues while improving IT cost efficiencies. Virtusa's digital transformation & innovation (DTi) solutions enable clients to reimagine the customer experience, accelerate revenue growth and create lasting business value. The company's operational excellence (OE) solutions help clients reduce risk, improve operational efficiencies, and lower IT costs.
Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. With a strong heritage in software engineering, Virtusa is highly qualified to both develop and maintain software, using a proven platforming methodology and advanced Agile and Accelerated Solution Design techniques to reliably deliver results on time and within budget.
Holding a proven record of success across industries, Virtusa readily understands its clients' business challenges and uses its domain expertise to deliver distinctive, differentiated and innovative applications of technology to address its client critical business challenges. Examples include building the world's largest P&C claims modernization program; one of the largest corporate customer portals for a premier global bank; an order to cash implementation for a multinational telecommunications provider; and digital transformation initiatives for media and banking companies.
Through the acquisition of a majority interest in Polaris Consulting Services Ltd. in March 2016, Virtusa has created a robust platform to provide end-to-end solutions and services in banking and financial services, strengthening its positioning as a top, global FinTech services provider. Virtusa Corporation is headquartered in Massachusetts and has 50 offices across North America, Europe and Asia.
Polaris Consulting & Services is a subsidiary of Virtusa Corporation. Copyright © 2017Virtusa Corporation (http://www.virtusa.com/
Contact
Amy Legere, Greenough
***@greenough.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse