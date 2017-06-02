EliteJets Group Offers One Elite Service Standard for All Global Clientele

EliteJets Charters Operate Private Jets for Hire Worldwide – Anywhere to Anywhere 24x7

Media Contact

FlyEliteJets

+44 207 078 9660

***@flyelitejets.com FlyEliteJets+44 207 078 9660

End

-- News provided by AB&C TeamLondon, 7 June 2017 /AB&C Newswire / Raising the standards once again for the elite travelers who prefer not to waste time on other kinds of transportation, Elite Jets has opted to make air travel more comfortable by offering its clients a door-to-door service.Clients need only 5 steps to reach their destination. They take these steps from their limo or helicopter to the waiting aircraft. The fully air-conditioned private jets for hire with its custom-made fittings offers luxurious living away from home.This was the high-point of the offering for the global clients from the EliteJets CEO across its worldwide bases. These bases include London, Geneva, Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Singapore. The clients could charter these private aviation services in the Elite standard service.Best facilities for private aircraft charter UKThe facilities and amenities are all top of the drawer stuff in every section of hospitality and communication. These include Wi-Fi and Satellite phones for use to connect with their networks. The interiors are tastefully done in leather. The reclining seats add to the comfort. You find tinted windows with sun blinds.The whole trip operates smoothly with the crew attending to the takeoff procedures while the stewards arrange for a welcoming drink for the clients. The takeoff is prompt adding efficiency to the travel. The clients can ask for and get their choice of catering and even massage therapists if they want it. They can choose from the films and music they want to play for themselves and their guests. Often, treating the business guests in the best way makes businesses proceed smoothly. For more details visit http://flyelitejets.com/When one books a private aircraft charter UK to anywhere in the world, they get the most preferred treatment that includes traveling chefs, beauticians, therapists, and more. If you have children, then you get nannies. For pets, they arrange special trainers so that the pets are always at home on the aircraft. They will take care of the dog walking and grooming for the clients.For more details visit http://flyelitejets.com/private-jet-charter-london/Use of travel plannersIf you plan to charter a trip, you can meet the team of aviation planners the CEO said. They have the training to function in conjunction with the airport and arrange anything needed. Clients can discuss the needs they have and everything needed is carried out. Flying, these days, both for pleasure and business, is more of a necessity than a luxury. The team understands the need for using time in the best feasible way – this is the whole point of flying.The private trips remain private; this ensures that the client never needs to worry about shared information of their whereabouts. On the other end of the scale is the wide range of access one has for flying. You have over 20,000 private jets which make the choice very wide. These aircrafts fly to over 50,000 airports across the world. This allows the client an extensive range of choices for planning a trip.Avoiding the crowd of the airports one must face in the normal course of travel, the EliteJets charter service offers unlimited luxury for the travelers. This is welcome news for the luxury travelers.