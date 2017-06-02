 
Industry News





Drag Racing 3D released on iOS

Apple fans can now also enjoy the magic of street drag racing
 
 
KIEV, Ukraine - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Drag Racing 3D, a popular car racing game by Ukrainian indie dev team, Revolution First, has been made available to iOS users. The Android version of the game saw more than hundred thousand purchases, with great user ratings on Google Play.

"Since our initial release on Android, we made significant improvements to the game." said Maxim Melnyk, Co-founder of Revolution Fist, "Everything, from car models to the core gameplay, has been revamped and made better for our players. They played a big role in helping us improve our game. Now, when we have a product of a really high quality, we are finally ready for the iOS release."

Drag Racing 3D is an exciting night street racing game where the only thing that should slow you down is the finish line.

"Our users were constantly asking us to release the game for Apple devices." said Vasiliy Maksimenko, Co-founder of the studio, "We included many of them in the alpha test of the port. The reaction was quite positive."

One of the biggest fans and players, Dmitriy Kaz, who has been providing developers with ideas from the very first version on Android, has reviewed the game on Apple store.

"I used to play the game on some Android devices, but the framerate there wasn't too great" he wrote in the review, "but now I use an iPhone, that is famous for its optimization. The game is much smoother, and I believe the developers will be able to repeat the success they got on Android."

About Drag Racing 3D:

There is a common belief among racing fans that drag is the most impressive type of racing. It is said to be the challenge for only the most insane and outstanding drivers.,To be the best, you must use the full power of your car!

Features:

• Unique gameplay. Avoid crashes and shift gears.
• More than 40 cars including American muscle cars.
• Great visual car customization opportunities that allows you to make your car unique: rims, spoilers, bumpers, neon, suspension and paintjob.
• Without in-app purchases and annoying ads

Link to the appstore:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/drag-racing-3d/id11926130...

About Revolution Fist:
Founded in 2012 by Maxim Melnyk and Vasiliy Maksimenko, studio Revolution Fist (http://revolutionfist.com/) puts quality and player emotions on the first place, without tricky monetization schemes built into their games. Studio is most famous for their racing game Drag Racing 3D.

Contact
Melnyk Maxim
Co-founder
***@revolutionfist.com
Source:
Email:***@revolutionfist.com Email Verified
Tags:Ios, Racing, Mobile
Industry:Games
Location:Kiev - Kiev - Ukraine
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
