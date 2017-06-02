News By Tag
European & US Colocation Data Center Provider EvoSwitch Wins Best Energy Solution Award at Data
At the Datacloud Europe 2017 ceremony in Monaco, EvoSwitch was one of four contenders for the 'Best Energy Solution' award. Other companies selected by the panel of judges include Asperitas, EcoCooling and NLDC. Datacloud Europe is
BroadGroup's annual networking and deal-making event for the European cloud and data center industry.
As an owner/operator of carbon-neutral data centers in Europe (Amsterdam region) and the U.S. (Washington DC area), EvoSwitch has designed and engineered its energy-efficient 'free cooling' concept in-house to address demanding and multi-tenant requirements for colocation and cloud-usage. During the award ceremony yesterday evening in Monaco, Eric Boonstra (Chief Executive Officer EvoSwitch) and Patrick van der Wilt (Commercial Director EvoSwitch) were representing EvoSwitch to see if their energy-efficient data center design with ultra-low PUE figures would be selected as a winning solution. Now it's confirmed that EvoSwitch's data center innovation may call itself an'award-winning' technology.
Datacloud's Best Energy Solution award recognizes a data center facility, a team or an individual with a demonstrable track record of implementing an innovative approach. The panel of judges was looking to identify a business that has significantly demonstrated the use of a disruptive energy innovation within the data center environment, preferably providing an exemplar of innovation in energy management to the 'global' data center industry.
"The Datacloud Awards celebrate some of the best companies, individuals and technologies in this increasingly challenging and competitive industry," said Gerd J. Simon, chairman of the Judges Panel. "The Best Energy Solution award was a hotly contested category, with entries of outstanding quality reflecting the amount of change and innovation that is happening in the industry right now. We congratulate EvoSwitch on their achievement.
Modular Data Center Design
EvoSwitch's energy-efficient data center technology has quite an "innovative"
"By winning this data center energy-efficiency award, we're proud to show that EvoSwitch is perfectly positioned to meet the dynamic hybrid cloud and IoT-driven needs of customers worldwide," said Eric Boonstra, CEO of EvoSwitch. "EvoSwitch being awarded the first prize for Best Energy Solution at the Datacloud Europe event, is another proof that we're on the right track with our innovation and engineering efforts at our colocation data center campuses in Europe and the United States. In line with EvoSwitch's strong growth, strategic ambitions and growing demand for our innovative data center approach, we expect to come up with further major announcements very soon."
About EvoSwitch
EvoSwitch provides secure and sustainable data center services (http://evoswitch.com/
In response to customer demand and market requirements, EvoSwitch has built an extensive set of managed services including its EvoSwitch OpenCloud – a cloud-neutral and partner-rich (hybrid) cloud interconnection marketplace for low-latency interconnection options. As one of the first colocation data centers in Europe with ultra-low PUE figures while utilizing 100% renewables, EvoSwitch's engineering teams provide special assistance for customers when optimizing equipment configurations, condition monitoring and reduction of energy consumption.
EvoSwitch's data centers in both Europe and the U.S. provide enterprise-grade security measures while meeting strict compliance and third-party accredited standards including ISO 27001:2013, ISO 14001:2004, PCI-DSS, SIOC1 Type II, and LEED Gold.
To learn more about EvoSwitch, visit: evoswitch.com
