Flexible IPMI Plan For Inpats And Small Businesses In The UK Who Need To Send Employees Abroad
As the implications of Brexit continue to unfold, Allianz Worldwide Care has announced the launch of a new flexible international private medical insurance (iPMI) plan.
Allianz Worldwide Care is the international health division of Allianz Worldwide Partners and specialises in providing international health insurance to businesses and private individuals living or working abroad.
The Flex Plan will enable small businesses in the UK to offer a modular international health insurance solution for their employees. The launch of this product is timely, with the possibility that Brexit could mean the end of access to the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) for British workers.
Speaking from the launch, Alexis Obligi, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Allianz Worldwide Care, said: "Sending employees abroad is a complicated business, especially for small businesses who don't have the luxury of dedicated resources to investigate and address every element. Likewise, employees being sent abroad for work already have a number of stress factors to deal with when it comes to this kind of major relocation. They're often moving to an unfamiliar environment, they may not speak the language or be familiar with the culture. Having easy access to health and wellbeing support, for them and their families, is one thing they don't want to have to worry about.
"The cost of medical procedures and treatments can be extremely high depending on the country in question. For example, treatment for a simple leg fracture could cost up to €10,000 in Spain while the same ailment in the US could be 4 times the cost. As such, providing top quality iPMI is a key differentiator for employers looking to attract and retain top talent.
"When it comes to the health and wellbeing of employees, Allianz Worldwide Care believes in removing global barriers and overcoming obstacles so our small business clients don't have to. The Flex Plan allows us to relieve the burden on small businesses by better serving their needs with a simplified yet comprehensive iPMI solution which caters for the level of flexibility required and budgets available to small businesses. This is complemented by our worldwide support and assistance services which are available 24/7."
The new Flex Plan from Allianz Worldwide Care offers the following services for small businesses as well as for small groups which are a part of a large organisation, and their employees:
• A 24/7 multilingual helpline and emergency assistance service
• A simple, fast and easy process for submitting medical claims via the company's MyHealth App
• Cashless access to in-patient treatment
• 24/7 medical advice, employee assistance and security support services
SOURCE: https://ipmimagazine.com/
