Electroceutical Market is Worth Over $2.6 Billion in 2017
LONDON, UK. 13th April 2017: Visiongain's new report Global Angioplasty Balloons Market 2017-2027: Revenue Prospects by Product Type (Normal, Drug-Eluting, Cutting & Scoring Balloons), Application (Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Artery Diseases) and Geography indicates that the Balloon Angioplasty market will see over $2.6bn in revenue in 2017.
The lead analyst of the report said:
"Balloon angioplasty is a medical procedure to open up the arteries narrowed by plaques. Increasing adoption of balloon angioplasty due to the fact that it is safe, minimally invasive and economical as compared to other surgical procedures is a key driver for growth of the market.
Presently, balloon angioplasty is a commonly performed procedure and is now considered as a standard procedure performed for coronary and peripheral artery diseases. Globally, more than two hundred million people were affected by peripheral artery diseases (PAD) in 2010. According to the Centre for Population Health Sciences at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, the global prevalence of PAD has increased by 24% from 2000 to 2010 and it is anticipated to grow further during the forecast period. Hence, higher incidence of PAD and coronary artery diseases (CAD) are major factors driving the market in 2016.
The market is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period from 2017-2027. This is attributed to advancements in the angioplasty field, increasing adoption of these newer technologies, and approval & launch of various angioplasty balloons. Furthermore, increasing incidence of cardiovascular and peripheral arterial diseases, rising healthcare expenditure in emerging countries and the increasing geriatric population are likely to drive the market."
The 131-page report contains 94 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Angioplasty Balloon market. Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the leading Angioplasty Balloons submarkets, segmented by product type, with forecasts for Normal, Drug-Eluting, Cutting and Scoring Balloons. The market is also segmented by application, with forecasts for Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Artery Diseases.
The 131-page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 12 national markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 9 companies leading the Angioplasty Balloon field in detail.
The Global Angioplasty Balloons Market 2017-2027: Revenue Prospects by Product Type (Normal, Drug-Eluting, Cutting & Scoring Balloons), Application (Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Artery Diseases) and Geography report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the angioplasty balloon market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the angioplasty balloon industry.
