GST Keeper Accelerates Its March towards Becoming a GSP
As per GST Keeper's claim, its GST compliance tool is a result of a sophisticated technology that efficiently integrates services of both Application Service Provider (ASP) and GSP. The company claims that its GSP Ecosystem can seamlessly connect with GSTN over a secured leased-line, and this will help the users upload data in JavaScript Notation (JSON) format using efficiently-
GST Keeper's ASP solution is based on delivering value-added services so as to simplify overall compliance framework. The tool developed by GST Keeper uses robust in-memory multilevel reconciliation so as to ensure elimination of errors timely. The company emphasizes that its GST tool is hosted on a highly-secured cloud platform with a multi-layered security architecture that can ensure robust resilience and agility in the new indirect taxation regime. GST Keeper's domain expertise, extensive experience, and technological adeptness have certainly helped it emerge as a major player in the tax compliance industry.
Interacting with in-house employees on the exuberant occasion, GST Keeper's CEO, Mr. Anuj Bairathi, said, "Our percipience into GST will undoubtedly lead us to a promising future. Enough have been said about how GST rollout would earmark an era of comprehensive growth of the country, and now is the time when strategic actions should be taken in order to ensure successful implementation of GST. GST Keeper is wholeheartedly committed towards delivering an exhaustive range of compliance solutions that can help the taxpayers in the country easily migrate into the GST era and ensure robust compliance thereon. Our GST compliance tool uses intelligent tax automation, supported by industry-specific algorithm, which makes it capable of handling large volume of data associated with commercial transactions."
The delighted CEO added, "Our GST compliance solution is customisable, automated, resilient, and intuitive, and we can help taxpayers comply with the new regulatory guidelines in the highest accepted industry standards. We are well-equipped to provide top-tier security infrastructure as several controls have been established at each layer of the application, and all these will ensure unblemished confidentiality and integrity."
Last month, GST Keeper created a stir in the compliance world by revealing the distinguishing feature of its enterprise class software. Now, it has evinced the interest to become a GSP so as to propel the march of the country towards successful GST implementation. Without undue time lapse, it has been invited by the concerned authorities to demonstrate how feature-rich its compliance software is.
About GST Keeper
GST Keeper is an expert tax compliance solution provider in India. Blessed with a pool of seasoned tax experts and exhaustive taxation insights, we are perfectly positioned to help businesses handle all the GST compliance functions, within stipulated frame of time, with utmost competence. Our enterprise class GST accounting tool, equipped with scientific GST calculator and geocoding technology, helps clients leverage the power of automation so as to ensure strict adherence to jurisdictional requirements. We are committed towards helping clients ensure successful migration into GST regime and maintain absolute compliance thereon. For more info, visit : https://www.gstkeeper.com
