The Stack To Melt Hearts With Impressive Winter Special

-- Private members club and public brasserie, The Stack, have set tongues wagging with a new winter menu that's as eclectic as it is inventive. In addition, the purveyors of consistently magnificent fare have launched the new menu with a lovely special to make your culinary experience all the more enjoyable.Enjoy an exquisitely prepared lunch from Monday to Saturday, or a deliciously crafted dinner from Monday to Thursday, and select the number of courses from any of the menu items (excluding breakfast and cheese).The Stack's wonderful offer comes in at an equally wonderful price:– 2 courses for R195 per person– 3 courses for R235 per personOur mouths are watering just thinking about it!For online bookings or more information call 021 286 0187 or visit www.thestack.co.za.Notes to EditorsThe Stack was born on a fragrant afternoon in the monsoon season. Rain and gin flowed, as did the imaginations of Nigel and Sarah Pace. Plinkety-plunk music in the background and the smell of far off places left them firmly convinced that the world needed their respective talents as hotelier and designer to bring home the idea of a special space where like-minded, fabulously interesting people come to share their love of all things fine.