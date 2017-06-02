News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
City Junk & Gardening are providing gardening & green waste removal service in every part of London
City Junk and Gardening are providing impressive gardening along with green waste removal service and are serving every borough of London.
The city of London is one of the most populated cities in the whole of Europe. It has many residential and commercial units and is continuously growing in every sense of the word. City Junk and Gardening have taken up the task of giving every garden in London that look that it deserves. It would cut the unwanted leaves, trim the grass and hedge, remove trees and sticks, and give it a prim and proper look.
The service does not end here, there is much more to it. City Junk and Gardening have added garden waste collection to the service as well. This would mean that once the gardening is completed, the team would remove green waste in a proper and professional manner. Gardening is not a simple process, it includes many tiny sub-processes which can leave the place with unnecessary waste. This needs to be cleaned promptly which the City Junk and Gardening specialists would do once they have completed their job. Moreover, if someone has completed their gardening themselves then they can get in touch with the friendly and ever helping team of City Junk and Gardening to pick up the waste. They would send their team to make sure that the place as new as ever with no signs of waste or unwanted waste.
Visit http://junkandgardening.co.uk/
Contact
+442071186600
info@junkandgardening.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse