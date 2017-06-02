Etech Receives ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Etech

* Certificates

* Inbound Industry:

* Business Location:

* Nacogdoches - Texas - US

Contact

Etech Global Services

Press Contact:

***@etechgs.com Etech Global ServicesPress Contact:

End

-- Etech Global Services is very proud to announce that it has recently received the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), an international standard-setting body composed of representatives from various national standards organizations. ISO 27001 is a framework of policies and procedures that includes all legal, physical and technical controls involved in information risk management processesISO certification requires companies to:Systematically evaluate information security risks and the impact of threats and vulnerabilitiesDesign and implement a comprehensive suite of information security controls to address security risksAdopt an overarching management process to ensure that information security controls meet information security needsWith 8 Contact Centers located in the US, India, and Jamaica, Etech appreciates the importance of operational norms and the importance of well-defined systems and processes. Adherence to uniform practices ensures a consistent experience for all stake holders regardless of location or role. This is in direct response to the needs of customers and partners in an ever evolving environment and forms part of Etech's long term vision for security best practices. Etech underwent in-depth testing and assessment by a third-party auditor to validate compliance with this standard."Etech welcomes the ISO 27001 standard and best practices into our organization. The certification demonstrates our longstanding commitment to the security of our services to our customers. A third party accredited independent auditor has performed an assessment of our processes and controls and substantiates that we follow internationally recognized best practices in alignment with the comprehensive ISO 27001 certification standard", states Etech President, Matt Rocco. "This certification confirms the strength of our security practices for all Etech Stakeholders."Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world's most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech's commitment to continuous improvement, next generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose.Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for you and your customers. Etech's industry-leading technology services, like Etech Monitoring Solutions (EMS) division, provide you with analytics and insights into your customer interactions. Etech's services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and obtain a competitive edge over your competition allowing you to increase market share.