News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Breathing instead of medication!
Could it be as simple as breathing? Heinz Gerd Lange says yes!
German Breathwork specialist Heinz Gerd Lange is visiting London to hold a practical seminar full of information where he will be teaching this method and other breathing techniques for stress release and well-being. Direct application. Huge lasting health changes within weeks.Easy to learn and quick results. Just 3 times a day for 5 minutes will change your condition and re-introduce health and peace of mind.
"De-stress, re-charge and let go"
17. and 18. June 2017, London
Psychosynthesis Trust
92-94 Tooley Street,
London Bridge
London SE1 2TH
More info on this event and for scientific background please contact: gerdlangemain@
Download pdf:http://www.inbreath.org/
Contact
Heinz Gerd Lange , Director of InBreath
***@inbreath.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse