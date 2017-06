Breathing instead of medication!

Could it be as simple as breathing? Heinz Gerd Lange says yes!

Heinz Gerd Lange , Director of InBreath

Heinz Gerd Lange , Director of InBreath

-- Scientifically proven…a simple, highly effective breathing technique to lower and balance high blood pressure, positively affect heart problems, digestive problems, sleep disorders, anxiety and stress release. A direct remedy to burnout and fatigue…. and a whole load of other otherwise medically treated health challenges.German Breathwork specialist Heinz Gerd Lange is visiting London to hold a practical seminar full of information where he will be teaching this method and other breathing techniques for stress release and well-being. Direct application. Huge lasting health changes within weeks.Easy to learn and quick results. Just 3 times a day for 5 minutes will change your condition and re-introduce health and peace of mind."De-stress, re-charge and let go"17. and 18. June 2017, LondonPsychosynthesis Trust92-94 Tooley Street,London BridgeLondon SE1 2THMore info on this event and for scientific background please contact: gerdlangemain@googlemail.comDownload pdf: http://www.inbreath.org/ uk-2