 
News By Tag
* Stress Release
* Well-being
* Burnout Prevention/help
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


Breathing instead of medication!

Could it be as simple as breathing? Heinz Gerd Lange says yes!
 
 
Stress_Relax
Stress_Relax
LONDON - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Scientifically proven…a simple, highly effective breathing technique to lower and balance high blood pressure, positively affect heart problems, digestive problems, sleep disorders, anxiety and stress release. A direct remedy to burnout and fatigue…. and a whole load of other otherwise medically treated health challenges.

German Breathwork specialist Heinz Gerd Lange is visiting London to hold a practical seminar full of information where he will be teaching this method and other breathing techniques for stress release and well-being. Direct application. Huge lasting health changes within weeks.Easy to learn and quick results. Just 3 times a day for 5 minutes will change your condition and re-introduce health and peace of mind.

"De-stress, re-charge and let go"
17. and 18. June 2017, London
Psychosynthesis Trust
92-94 Tooley Street,
London Bridge
London SE1 2TH

More info on this event and for scientific background please contact: gerdlangemain@googlemail.com

Download pdf:http://www.inbreath.org/uk-2

Contact
Heinz Gerd Lange , Director of InBreath
***@inbreath.org
End
Source:
Email:***@inbreath.org Email Verified
Tags:Stress Release, Well-being, Burnout Prevention/help
Industry:Health
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share