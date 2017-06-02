 
Adam Hochfelder opened his profile on Zillow

 
NEW YORK - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Adam Hochfelder is a one of the most experienced and knowledgeable real estate executives located in New York City. He is the one who managed to achieve more by his 30's than most people do in a lifetime and is being called a wunderkind (or the "Whiz Kid").

Born in 1971 in Old Westbury, New York, he graduated from University Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business in 1993, and after three years in the industry, he gained the experience he needed to start his own venture. Thus in 1996 he launched Max Capital Management Corp, a real estate investment form in New York City. The company quickly gained success and it wasn't long until Hochfelder was making deals with some of the biggest executives in NYC, acquiring residential and hotel properties, worth millions of dollars. Known for his business acumen, Adam Hochfelder gained serious notice in the real estate world. In 1998 he was selected to serve on the Real Estate Board of New York, and thus became one of the youngest people ever selected for that position. Thanks to his incredible management skills, he was able not only to compete, but to even outplay some of the biggest and most important real estate landlords in New York City and Chicago.


For more info, visit https://www.zillow.com/profile/adamhochfelder1/

