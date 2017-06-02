News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Japan Business Support Service "INJAPANESE" Is Reading And Acting Between The Lines
Colporteur LLC launches its new service INJAPANESE. It brings new spark to business services in Japan and create real business value for international companies looking into Japan.
"Yes and unfortunately often No", says Sonoko H. MONARD, Executive Director of Colporteur LLC based in Tokyo.
"Whilst correct and qualified translations are always important in the formal business world, the real support required, is often much more than that. It is rather reading between the lines, i.e. business lines not text lines. Compared to standard translation skills, a solid hands-on business experience and understandings, consulting skills, and a high degree of flexibility, actually helped our customers significantly more in their marketing efforts in Japan."
Based on the above experience, Colporteur LLC decided to create new business service INJAPANESE to support companies operating in Japan virtually and/or on-location.
The combination of our team's solid business experience, advanced and natural English and French skills, a good international hands-on experience and academic background, put INJAPANESE in a good starting position to provide a real value to companies looking to establish, improve or manage their business in Japan.
"Already within the first weeks of launching the service, there has been a very positive interest of international companies to work with us". Our work included business communication with local vendors and customers, market research, business representation, and marketing planning and execution. There is generally a very positive feedback about our communication skills, understanding of business processes, and open attitude. This makes us very happy and shows there is a demand for fresh minds in this field.", says Sonoko H. MONARD.
For more information on how "INJAPANESE"
INJAPANESE is brought to you by Colporteur LLC.
INJAPANESE provides fast, personal, native English/French to Japanese Business Support (no agencies involved).
+ Direct. No middlemen = Better communication & prices
+ Qualified. Good corporate & personal track record
+ Fast. We understand the need for speed
+ Business Experienced. More than just language
Direct, personal, native French/English/
Contact
Sonoko H. MONARD
***@injapanese.jp
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse