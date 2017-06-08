Vincitore Real Estate Development unveils Vincitore Boulevard

Following remarkable response to Vincitore Palacio's market debut in 2016 inspires launch of second project

-- June 08, 2017Vincitore Real Estate Development, Dubai's first quality branded real estate developer, recently announced the launch of its second project in Dubai, Vincitore Boulevard, following the notable success of its flagship property, the Vincitore Palacio, which was launched in 2016 within Al Barsha south master-planned Arjan district. The new project, located in the same district, will span over 173,337 square feet.The building houses 216 residential apartments comprising plush studios and ensuite one-bedroom units and hosts about 30 boutique retail outlets. The development is expected to become operational by April 2019. Vincitore Boulevard was designed by celebrity architects inspired by a fusion of European and Emirati designs to create an iconic property offering versatility, comfort and luxury living.Delivering quality, style and functionality, tailored to clients with a taste for elegance as well as market value, Vincitore Boulevard offers convenient access to parks, schools, clinics, shopping centres and restaurants, providing prospective owners with the most comfortable living experience possible.Each residence at Vincitore's second branded project spans impressive living spaces and state-of-the-art technology, incorporated in the layout with sophistication. The development also offers an unmatched blend of amenities and services such as infinity pools, a wave pool, a modern gymnasium, a library and podium gardens that set the tone of its signature ambiance. For a starting price of AED 555,000 inclusive of a post-handover payment plan, the project makes it more financially viable for discerning homeowners looking to buy an apartment in the emirate.Vijay Doshi, Managing Director, Vincitore Real Estate Development, said: "Demand for quality-driven residences remains a top priority for property buyers. It is very essential that properties are built with precision and excellence because that is the mark of a truly valuable property. This is the kind of property development that we would like to offer and contribute to the growth of Dubai as one of the world's most sustainable cities."Dubai has been continuously developing legislations to improve the sector and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency has been making strides towards implementing more regulations to control the way buildings are built such as the possible introduction of a mandatory building inspection procedures, which would ensure inspections are done before handover.Vincitore Real Estate Development is tapping into a niche market for its product while catering to a diverse multicultural client base. The company aims to continue catering the huge untapped Dubai market of Branded high quality real estate @ affordable price and lucrative post hand over payment plans.