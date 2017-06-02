 
News By Tag
* Saas Lms Offer
* Upsidelms Discount
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


UpsideLMS announces 33% Off on Sign Up of its Free Trial

UpsideLMS is offering prospects a discount of 33% on its purchase with a pre-condition of sign up for its Self Set up Free Trial.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Saas Lms Offer
Upsidelms Discount

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

PUNE, India - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- With a belief that discounts don't mean much if the product fails to match the hype and the expectations, UpsideLMS has floated an offer for its Best Value SaaS Learning Management System. The offer states "Sign up for a 14-day Free Trial of UpsideLMS and ONLY if you like what you see, we are offering you a 33% discount on its purchase!"

The reason behind the Free Trial sign up is quite simple - UpsideLMS wants people to experience the Learning Management System for themselves before they are ready to make a further investment of your time, money and resources.

UpsideLMS Self Set up Trial, that takes under a minute to sign up, comes pre-populated with content and has a great hand-holding guide that is designed to get prospects up to speed in no time.

UpsideLMS Highlights:

·         Awesome Feature Set - From Blended Learning, Compliance Training, CPD to Social Learning, Knowledge Collaboration and more, UpsideLMS is abundant with features that organizations need today and ones needed for future-proofing too.

·         Comprehensive API & Integration Library - UpsideLMS' comprehensive API library allows companies to integrate seamlessly with other enterprise applications and manage various LMS functions with ease.

·         Anytime, Anywhere, Any Device Learning - UpsideLMS' Responsive HTML 5 design enables learners to access it seamlessly from any device of their choice. Browsers and platforms too are no problem for this Best Value LMS.

·         Awards & Recognition - UpsideLMS is a winner of 20+ awards and recognition (12 Brandon Hall awards alone!).

·         1 million+ Users Worldwide - UpsideLMS is trusted by hundreds of organizations, large and small, worldwide with over 1 million users benefitting from it every day.

·         24x7 Tech Support - UpsideLMS' long-serving relationships with our customers are hinged greatly on the 24x7 Tech Support as on its customer service.

Free Upgrades, Free Cloud Hosting, SaaS Architecture, AGILE Design and Development Methodology - the list goes on.

UpsideLMS Free Trial is available here - http://bit.ly/2rYztbQ.
End
Source:Upside Learning
Email:***@upsidelearning.com Email Verified
Tags:Saas Lms Offer, Upsidelms Discount
Industry:Technology
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
UpsideLMS PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share