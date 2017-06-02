News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
UpsideLMS announces 33% Off on Sign Up of its Free Trial
UpsideLMS is offering prospects a discount of 33% on its purchase with a pre-condition of sign up for its Self Set up Free Trial.
The reason behind the Free Trial sign up is quite simple - UpsideLMS wants people to experience the Learning Management System for themselves before they are ready to make a further investment of your time, money and resources.
UpsideLMS Self Set up Trial, that takes under a minute to sign up, comes pre-populated with content and has a great hand-holding guide that is designed to get prospects up to speed in no time.
UpsideLMS Highlights:
· Awesome Feature Set - From Blended Learning, Compliance Training, CPD to Social Learning, Knowledge Collaboration and more, UpsideLMS is abundant with features that organizations need today and ones needed for future-proofing too.
· Comprehensive API & Integration Library - UpsideLMS' comprehensive API library allows companies to integrate seamlessly with other enterprise applications and manage various LMS functions with ease.
· Anytime, Anywhere, Any Device Learning - UpsideLMS' Responsive HTML 5 design enables learners to access it seamlessly from any device of their choice. Browsers and platforms too are no problem for this Best Value LMS.
· Awards & Recognition - UpsideLMS is a winner of 20+ awards and recognition (12 Brandon Hall awards alone!).
· 1 million+ Users Worldwide - UpsideLMS is trusted by hundreds of organizations, large and small, worldwide with over 1 million users benefitting from it every day.
· 24x7 Tech Support - UpsideLMS' long-serving relationships with our customers are hinged greatly on the 24x7 Tech Support as on its customer service.
Free Upgrades, Free Cloud Hosting, SaaS Architecture, AGILE Design and Development Methodology - the list goes on.
UpsideLMS Free Trial is available here - http://bit.ly/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse