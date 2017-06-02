News By Tag
Duuzra expands its events and meetings technology into AsiaPac
Duuzra recently opened a new office in Singapore as part of its post investment growth strategy.
Duuzra is a leading-edge software and services company, already well known for its interactive events and meetings technology which is used by some of the world´s largest companies. What lies behind this is an interactive app and a cloud-based content management system but its real value is the commercial data it captures along with a best in class analytics suite.
Duuzra's technology now goes beyond events and meetings, namely it has been adapted to enhance the sales and training needs of its clients.
Duuzra is headquartered in the UK with offices in North America, EMEA and AsiaPac.
Contact us via email at info@duuzra.com, on our website (www.duuzra.com)
