Duuzra expands its events and meetings technology into AsiaPac

-- "I'm very excited that we can now offer our technology to companies in the region. We have already delivered hundreds of events and meetings on behalf of UK multi-national clients in AsiaPac so I figured it was about time that we had a proper business in the region. We welcome Chris Chow, a senior event delivery specialist, to the Duuzra AsiaPac team." said Jon White, Duuzra's Group CEO.Duuzra is a leading-edge software and services company, already well known for its interactive events and meetings technology which is used by some of the world´s largest companies. What lies behind this is an interactive app and a cloud-based content management system but its real value is the commercial data it captures along with a best in class analytics suite.Duuzra's technology now goes beyond events and meetings, namely it has been adapted to enhance the sales and training needs of its clients.Duuzra is headquartered in the UK with offices in North America, EMEA and AsiaPac.Contact us via email at info@duuzra.com , on our website (www.duuzra.com), or call us on +65 6809 3944