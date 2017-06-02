What will happen in the UK Election Today?

UK Election candidates 2017 june 8th

--The United Kingdom will go to the polls today in the most important vote in a generation to decide who will champion the country into the Brexit talks and what direction it will move in the years to ahead. It's been many years since there's been such a contrast of choices on offer, which makes the outcome all the more important.For those trading on the markets, this election is massive and may produce some considerable volatility, in the pound and the FTSE .As we've understood from similar events The most undesirable result is a hung parliament that produces political uncertainty and delays in Brexit talks. With the current deadline being March 2019, any delay will be catastrophic to the United Kingdom in negotiations and could be devastating for sterling. While the quick reaction to this may be bad for the FTSE, as during the EU referendum, we may see this return quite quickly with the weaker currency benefiting.The gap between the two major parties has narrowed since the campaign began, however there is still a healthy deficit still left to overcome. Theresa May's Conservatives end with an average of 43 per cent, while Labour sit on 36.5 per cent. According to the latest forecast by the University of East Anglia's Chris Hanretty, the Conservatives would still gain a strong majority in Parliament. Thanks to seat gains in the North of England and Scotland, Theresa May would benefit from a swing of 45 seats and end up with 375 MPs in Parliament.Ladbrokes Coral reckoned the UK betting industry would see £50m-£60m wagered as it stood on the final day before polls open but predicted this could grow "easily up to £100m" when voting closes at 10pm tomorrow driven by 'once-a-year' type punters."Generally, on average, the polls tend to point toward a fairly small Tory majority, whereas the betting is more optimistic of the PM landing a majority of around 70 seats," Jessica Bridge, Ladbrokes' election betting expert, said."However, this has more than halved as it had hit a high of 150 just after Theresa May called for the snap election."Betfred's Peter Spencer said when the election was called, odds on Mrs May holding onto the keys at Downing Street were 1/20 but were now 1/5 while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has gone from 10/1 to be PM to 4/1 with the bookmaker now. The Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has suffered a fall from grace though, with odds of him being PM 40/1 when the election was called to 500/1 now