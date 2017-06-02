Consumer Foodservice in the US Market Report

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report on "Consumer Foodservice in the US" This report resulting in consumer foodservice registering a slower performance and foodservice sales.

In 2016, consumer foodservice in the US posted slightly weaker current value growth than that recorded in 2014 and 2015. Over 2013-2015, value sales growth accelerated as the US economy continued to recover from the 2008 recession. Growth driven by the economic recovery had largely matured by 2016, with visits to outlets stagnating according to the National Restaurant Association, resulting in consumer foodservice registering a slower performance. In terms of value sales and number of outlets, standalone locations continued to dominate consumer foodservice in 2016, although this category is very mature. Value sales through standalone locations grew by 3% in current terms in 2016 to reach USD452 billion. Despite its maturity, the category is expected to record a value CAGR of 2% at constant 2016 prices over the forecast period, with this being in line with the review period average.