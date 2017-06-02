Ocean Star Capitals to host conference call with Q2 financial results

End

-- Ocean Star Capitals today announced that they plan to hold a conference call with their second quarter financial results on Thursday July 6th 2017.Ocean Star Capitals' conference will he held at its Hong Kong office in Tsim Sha Tsui and will begin at 09:30am local time and will last around 2 hours. Ocean Star Capitals' conference will be webcast on the company's website with all registered clients being sent an email with log in details to access the conference.Ocean Star Capitals' Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Erica Satoh commented on the upcoming conference saying "I am looking forward to hearing what subjects will be thrown in the out there from our clients and I am sure that our clients will have questions on various sections of our industry and I am looking forward to speaking to people from around the world".About Us - http://www.oceanstarcapitals.com/about.htmlOcean Star Capitals was founded in 2005 in Asia's financial hub of Hong Kong and has since gone on to establish itself as one of the primary investment advisory firms to provide multi-lingual focused client services, intelligent business strategies and in-depth market research to expat and local clients alike in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region.Ocean Star Capitals services administer simplified client understanding by providing not only wealth management, but also cutting edge investment solutions, financial planning, tax and risk management, institutional client services and private wealth management services.Ocean Star Capitals' investment philosophy is based on years of collective in-depth market research and trending positions in both bull and bear markets.Ocean Star Capitals competitive advantage is being able to generate high return investments over short, medium, or long-term positions on a global basis with minimal risk.