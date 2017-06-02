 
Demand for Project Managers set to explode by 89% by 2020

APEX Global partners with PMI to answer increasing necessity
 
 
MAKATI CITY, Philippines - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Manila, Philippines - APEX Global (http://apexgloballearning.com/), one of the country's leading learning solution providers, today, announced that it has officially received the prestigious Project Management Institute (PMI) Accreditation as a global Registered Education Provider (REP), adding to their growing list of accreditations.

"Becoming a PMI-REP is just one of a series of steps that will allow us to add further value to our clients' businesses. In addition, we are launching many new age courses in the areas of Digital Marketing, Big Data, DevOps and Cloud computing to support the growing need of talent development in the Philippines and ASEAN region." Said Karthik Subburaman, APEX Global, Country Director.

The newly-released figures by PMI predict that nearly 22 million new jobs will be created during the next decade — and by 2027, employers will need nearly 88 million individuals working in project management-oriented roles.

"We have long advocated that project management is essential for any organization's success and are excited that others are increasingly realizing this fact as well. Organizations that invest in proven project management practices waste 28 times less money because more of their strategic initiatives are completed successfully." Mark A. Langley - PMI President and CEO said in a statement.

Apex Global's PMP course is taught by seasoned project management professionals and evangelists. Participants receive a 4-day holistic learning experience in managing end-to-end project life cycle; key PM knowledge areas; and tools and techniques across all PM process groups to help them sail through their PMP certification exam in first attempt apart from keeping tabs with industry best practices.

About APEX Global

APEX Global's mission is to help professionals in the Philippines and ASEAN region acquire the skills they need to succeed in today's digital economy. The company provides training in disciplines like Project Management, Digital Marketing, Big Data and Cloud, where technologies and best practices are changing rapidly and demand for qualified candidates significantly exceeds supply. Based in Manila, Philippines, Apex Global has helped over 300,000 professionals and companies across 5 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and up-skill their employees. Its training courses are designed and updated by renowned industry experts. APEX Global's blended learning approach combines online videos, physical classroom training, project work, and 24/7 teaching assistance. Visit http://apexgloballearning.com/ for more details.

Source:
Email:***@apexgloballearning.com Email Verified
Tags:Certification, Project Management, Training
Industry:Technology
Location:Makati City - Metro Manila - Philippines
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
