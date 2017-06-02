News By Tag
Number 1 Engineering College Award, Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology
Mr. Anuj Aggarwal, Chief Editor, The Dialogue India said that it is just a little effort of his organisation to survey, sieve and award various institutes which are doing commendable role in upbringing of the academic standards of the new era aspirants and making them professionally and technically proficient in their respective fields. He further added that his organisation feels proud to announce PANIPAT INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY as NUMBER ONE in Haryana and Delhi NCR. This rating, he elaborated, has been done looking at the student turn out statistics, parent's feed back and placement statistics of the institute in a very fair judgment.
A panel discussion too was held to identify and rectify the gaps arising between educational institutes and the industry. Educationists like Mr. Kamal, Tabri, Prof. Rajesh Arora (Registrar Chandigarh University), Sh. Vijay Tiwari, President Indo-European Chamber of Commerce and Medium Enterprises, Sh. Bhpender Dharman, Commissioner of State for Information were a part of this discussion.
It was specifically mentioned that educational institutes should take leaf out of PIET's book because this institute is best known for its dynamic relations with the industrial and corporate world. The top business houses including all the three wings of the Indian Army camp at PIET for meeting their requirements, which are always satiated here.
The award was received by Shri Hari Om Tayal, Chairman PIET along with Prof. K K Paliwal, Director PIET. Speaking on the occasion Shri Hari Om Tayal said,"In the current scenario college ratings matter as much to aspirants as the careers because a wrong choice would mean risk of time and money. And it costs nothing in the process of ascertaining ratings, because technology makes this possible and easy, only a click away from anywhere to anywhere. So faking to be the TOP is no longer possible."
Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology is the Best Engineering College in 2017 (http://www.piet.co.in/
This 19 acre vast campus has the approval of AICTE, Delhi and is located on the Delhi-Panipat lane of the national highway number 1 and adds to the convenience of travelling for students from all directions, especially Delhi, which is only a 50 minute travel from the border. it also covers main Haryana cities viz. Kurukshetra, Karnal, Gharaunda, Panipat, Ganaur, Sonipat on the main route, Rohtak, Jind, Hissar, Gauhana and Radaur etc on the side routes, all surrounding villages and further extending into Shamli which falls in Uttar Pradesh.
Even the students now fall in the category of those 92% people of the world who give first preference to the building of the place where they want to study. Accordingly the college infrastructure is an artifact world-class erection built with a far sighted target to be an international college. And we already have student exchange programmes with universities of countries like the USA, the UK, Germany, Holland, Sweden, Singapore and Czech Republic.
