 
News By Tag
* RE/MAX Alliance Group
* Jordan Chancey
* Bradenton FL
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bradenton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


Jordan Chancey Earns Accredited Commercial Professional Designation

Broker-Associate Jordan Chancey of the Bradenton, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group Receives the ACP Designation
 
 
Jordan Chancey
Jordan Chancey
BRADENTON, Fla. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Jordan Chancey of RE/MAX Alliance Group has earned the Accredited Commercial Professional (ACP) designation. This achievement means he is qualified to work knowledgeably and professionally with fellow commercial real estate brokers, agents, asset managers, sellers, buyers and leasing clients.

Chancey is a Broker-Associate in the company's Bradenton office at 3007 Manatee Avenue West. He can be reached at (941) 545-8816 or flbrokerjordan@gmail.com.

RE/MAX Commercial closes more than $11.1 billion in total commercial volume from over 25,000 transactions annually. More than 3,000 RE/MAX Commercial practitioners work in more than 50 countries and territories.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 FRANCHISE in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Source:RE/MAX Alliance Group
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Tags:RE/MAX Alliance Group, Jordan Chancey, Bradenton FL
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Bradenton - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thomas & Brannan Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share