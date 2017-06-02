News By Tag
Jordan Chancey Earns Accredited Commercial Professional Designation
Broker-Associate Jordan Chancey of the Bradenton, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group Receives the ACP Designation
Chancey is a Broker-Associate in the company's Bradenton office at 3007 Manatee Avenue West. He can be reached at (941) 545-8816 or flbrokerjordan@
RE/MAX Commercial closes more than $11.1 billion in total commercial volume from over 25,000 transactions annually. More than 3,000 RE/MAX Commercial practitioners work in more than 50 countries and territories.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 FRANCHISE in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
