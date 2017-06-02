Sapienza Consulting Awarded Three-Year Contract by RAL Space

End

-- Sapienza Consulting today announces it has been awarded a three-year contract to supply the ECLIPSE software suite and professional services to RAL Space, which is an integral part of the Science and Technology Facilities Council's (STFC) Rutherford Appleton Laboratory (RAL).RAL Space joins the growing list of successful European SMEs that benefit from adopting modules of the ECLIPSE suite in their space projects management processes.In particular, RAL Space will take advantage of the Document Configuration & Change Management (DCCM), the Non-Conformance Tracking System (eNCTS) and Action Items Manager (AIM) modules.Mike Bearman, Managing Director at Sapienza Consulting said: "We are proud to welcome on board RAL Space. Not only is RAL Space our first UK based client but their procurement of the ECLIPSE suite follows an increasing adoption of our ECSS-compliant toolset. We see this as a great step forward for Sapienza into a growing UK space sector, and an opportunity to open further doors to the UK (aero)-space and defence sector through the expected industry usage of the magnificent RAL facilities."ECLIPSE is the only collaborative suite of integrated applications designed with the invaluable experience of space industry professionals for use by European space sector organisations ranging from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) all the way to International Agencies.The ECLIPSE software suite helps space project and mission teams achieve higher efficiency, better control and compliance to ECSS (European Collaboration for Space Standardization)in key project and business areas such as:• Project Management (PM)• Product Assurance (PA)• Configuration Management (CM)• Quality Assurance (QA).The DCCM module fulfils all the document configuration requirements of a space project. Each integrated function is tailored specifically for the space industry's needs and best practices. Furthermore, it supports the document's entire evolution (i.e. creation, modification, evolution and distribution)throughout the document lifecycle.eNCTS is the only commercially available ECSS-compliant software that enables recording, monitoring and closure of Non-Conformances (NCs) found during the design, manufacture, assembly, integration and testing phases of space system engineering projects. The Non-Conformance Tracking System (eNCTS) tool removes the need of managing NCs (and all associated information)via time-consuming, error-prone, paper-oriented processes. eNCTS provides Quality and space Product Assurance functions with improved visibility into the status of NCs, as well as a structured approach to collecting and managing critical data associated with the NC resolution and product realisation process.AIM allows the creation, allocation, monitoring and tracking of Action Items (AIs) and their associated information across small and large project teams alike. Each Action Item can be allocated to an Actionee and multiple Contributors, who can access and contribute to the Action Item's progress, completion and closure via the web, in accordance with security permissions. Each AI enables all those involved to collaborate via a thread-based discussion capability, which permits additional information to be provided in the form of video, images or document attachments.The Sapienza Consulting Group is a leading provider of space mission and project support through people, software and services. Since 1994, Sapienza has been a supplier to the European Space Agency, as well as the other key players of the European institutional and commercial space sector. The Group now consists of strategically located offices in Germany, The Netherlands, Italy, The United Kingdom, Belgium and France.For Media information contact:Sapienza Consulting GroupSpace Business ParkKapteynstraat 12201 BBNoordwijkThe NetherlandsPh: +31(0)71 407 6518Fx: +31(0)71 407 6536