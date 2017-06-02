'India Today' ranks LPU among Top Six Promising Universities of the Country

• Prestigious ranking is for Job-placement opportunities • LPU students are employed with top companies including Google, Microsoft at salary packages of more than Rs One Crore

-- Jalandhar: India Today magazine has ranked Lovely Professional University (LPU) among country's top six promising engineering universities for Job-placement opportunities, in its May 22, 2017 edition. Ranking on various themes, the magazine has also ranked LPU among top seven such universities for "student care" and among top eight for having quality of academic input, infrastructure and reputation. In addition, the magazine has also covered LPU in its 'Impact Feature Pages' describing about various strengths of LPU including great academic record, overall exposure, safe environment, and the most important its great placements record with top companies of the world. In fact, LPU students are employed with top companies, including Google, Microsoft and more, at salary packages of more than Rs One Crore.Editor in Chief of India Today Aroon Purie mentions: A country's development is directly linked with the quality of education it delivers to its citizens. That is why continuously evaluating our educational institutions is of vital significance. I am happy to report that our best colleges' survey has been able to provide the emerging student with tools to choose a smart future. This survey encompasses new hubs of learning, and it also takes note of the deepening of competencies with private engineering colleges doing better, in some cases, than IITs.As per methodology, the survey was conducted between December 2016 and April 2017 to determine the best institutions. Senior faculty-members were sent a structured questionnaire, in each city, and were asked to distribute 100 points across 5 parameters-"Reputation, Quality of Academic Input, Student Care, Infra-structure and Job Prospects". After collating their individual responses, weight-age for each of these parameters were derived. For this, opinions of hundreds of experts including principals, vice-principals, heads of departments and deans were taken.Feeling happy on the prestigious ranking of the university, LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal says: "We are thankful to different sources which conduct such unbiased surveys time to time for the ultimate benefit of the students so that they may join their dream- institution for bright career ahead." Adding Mr Mittal said: By providing overall exposure to our students, we have sole motive that our students get coveted placements in diverse fields or emerge as great entrepreneurs. For this, our various academic teams keep on working tirelessly and train students on different modes. Our university has also tie-ups with companies like Google, Microsoft, Apple and more. In turn, these companies are conducting their labs at the university campus. Special trainers from these tied-up companies keep on visiting LPU campus and provide the best training to the students to be industry ready.Illustrative, present year is the third time in a row that LPU has achieved grand success in placements of its students. In the previous year also the number of placements from LPU was the highest in North India. This session, Fortune 500 companies including Amazon, Hewlett Packard, Xerox, IBM, Cognizant, Verizon, United Health,Google, Microsoft, Oracle and Apple have also offered jobs to LPU students. Cognizant has recruited 1900 LPU students in its three drives so far at LPU campus. Top companies Tech Mahindra, Amazon, Capegemini each has offered coveted jobs to 100+ LPU students.