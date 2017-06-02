 
News By Tag
* UK Doctors
* SEO for UK Doctors
* Website for UK Doctors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


Doc4Care Brings an Exclusive Summer Offer for Medical Professionals in the UK

A smart and inexpensive solution for medical practitioners in the UK to boost their private practice and enhance their online presence.
 
 
Doc4Care
Doc4Care
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* UK Doctors
* SEO for UK Doctors
* Website for UK Doctors

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* England

June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Doc4Care brings an unbelievable summer offer for medical practitioners in the United Kingdom. The company is offering a mobile and SEO (search engine optimisation) friendly website on its platform for just £150 per year with the following features:

·         • Mobile-friendliness (Responsive interface)

·         • Searchable Listing on Doc4Care.uk

·          • Products / Services Page

·          • Appointments module with calendar option

·          • Image Gallery

·         • Blog module

·         • Feedback page

·          • Google Maps module

·          • Personal dashboard for editing content

Unlike other companies who provide a "do-it-yourself (DIY)" website at a monthly or yearly lump sum amount, starting from around £300, Doc4Care provides a mobile-friendly website at the bare minimum cost.

Lauding the initiative, Dr Somdutt Prasad, a renowned ophthalmologist, who has spent over a decade in the UK said, "Today medical practitioners need a search engine-friendly website through which patients can reach them. In the digital age, patients search for doctors online. A mobile-friendly website with the above features at just £150 a year is surely inexpensive."

Doc4Care also provides the following range of add-on services that can be purchased as per requirement, thus giving the power of choice back to customers:

·         • Google Local Listing

·          • Online Data Updation

·          • Google Indexing Submission

·          • YouTube Video Optimisation

·          • Directory Listings

·          • Bookmarking

·          • Google Analytics Integration

·          • Article Writing

·          • Blog Writing & Promotion

·          • DOC4CARE logo removal

·          • Linking of Your Own URL

·          • Social Media Management

·          • Online Press Release (PR)

·          • Forum module Integration

·          • Events module Integration

·          • Forum module Management

·         • Events module Management

·         • Dedicated Live Chat Agent

·         • Online Reputation Report

·         • SEO Packs

·          • Online Reputation Management

About Doc4Care

Doc4Care.uk is an online platform through which medical professionals in the United Kingdom can propel their private practice. A registered company in England, it offers a host of purchasable services, apart from website creation, which establishes the Internet authority of doctors. An independent, secure and trusted platform, it is fully compliant with the UK regulations. For more, visit www.doc4care.uk/services.

For more information, contact:

Doc4Care

Phone:  0 800 088 5568

Email: support@doc4care.uk

--End--

Contact
Doc4Care
***@doc4care.uk
End
Source:Doc4Care
Email:***@doc4care.uk
Tags:UK Doctors, SEO for UK Doctors, Website for UK Doctors
Industry:Health
Location:England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
goldfinn News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share