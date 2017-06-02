News By Tag
Doc4Care Brings an Exclusive Summer Offer for Medical Professionals in the UK
A smart and inexpensive solution for medical practitioners in the UK to boost their private practice and enhance their online presence.
· • Mobile-friendliness (Responsive interface)
· • Searchable Listing on Doc4Care.uk
· • Products / Services Page
· • Appointments module with calendar option
· • Image Gallery
· • Blog module
· • Feedback page
· • Google Maps module
· • Personal dashboard for editing content
Unlike other companies who provide a "do-it-yourself (DIY)" website at a monthly or yearly lump sum amount, starting from around £300, Doc4Care provides a mobile-friendly website at the bare minimum cost.
Lauding the initiative, Dr Somdutt Prasad, a renowned ophthalmologist, who has spent over a decade in the UK said, "Today medical practitioners need a search engine-friendly website through which patients can reach them. In the digital age, patients search for doctors online. A mobile-friendly website with the above features at just £150 a year is surely inexpensive."
Doc4Care also provides the following range of add-on services that can be purchased as per requirement, thus giving the power of choice back to customers:
· • Google Local Listing
· • Online Data Updation
· • Google Indexing Submission
· • YouTube Video Optimisation
· • Directory Listings
· • Bookmarking
· • Google Analytics Integration
· • Article Writing
· • Blog Writing & Promotion
· • DOC4CARE logo removal
· • Linking of Your Own URL
· • Social Media Management
· • Online Press Release (PR)
· • Forum module Integration
· • Events module Integration
· • Forum module Management
· • Events module Management
· • Dedicated Live Chat Agent
· • Online Reputation Report
· • SEO Packs
· • Online Reputation Management
About Doc4Care
Doc4Care.uk is an online platform through which medical professionals in the United Kingdom can propel their private practice. A registered company in England, it offers a host of purchasable services, apart from website creation, which establishes the Internet authority of doctors. An independent, secure and trusted platform, it is fully compliant with the UK regulations. For more, visit www.doc4care.uk/
For more information, contact:
Doc4Care
Phone: 0 800 088 5568
Email: support@doc4care.uk
