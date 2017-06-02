News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Eugene Gonzalez of BBVA Compass Joins Project Access' Board of Directors
"Project Access is pleased to announce this exciting addition to our Board of Directors," said Kathy McCarrell, President and CEO of Project Access. "Mr. Gonzalez brings a wealth of leadership, fiscal management skills, and personal passion to his new role on the board."
In his position at BBVA Compass, Mr. Gonzalez helps companies and organizations with revenues up to $1 billion increase their cash flow by offering customized credit facilities and a variety of corporate banking services. He specializes in the new car, truck, motorsport, and heavy equipment dealership industries as well as nonprofit organizations. Mr. Gonzalez studied business management at The College of Staten Island and has extensive experience working in the dynamic, fast-paced environment of forex spot trading on Wall Street. In his spare time, he is also a mentor at the Hispanic 100 Foundation and helps young men and women graduate from college.
Recently, Mr. Gonzalez led financial education workshops as part of the BBVA Compass and Project Access April Financial Literacy Month Initiative. As part of this new initiative, BBVA Compass hosted 10 financial education workshops for Project Access' low-income residents throughout Northern California, Southern California, Phoenix, and Denver. For more information on Project Access and its financial education programs, visit www.project-
About Project Access
Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates more than 60 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop"
About BBVA Compass
BBVA Compass is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 657 branches, including 342 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 38 in Colorado and 19 in New Mexico. BBVA Compass ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (5th). BBVA Compass has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 5th nationally in the total number of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2016. Additional information about BBVA Compass can be found at bbvacompass.com, by following @BBVACompassNews on Twitter or visiting newsroom.bbvacompass.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse