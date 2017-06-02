 
Creta Maris Beach Resort: Cleaning of the Archaeological Site of "Kastri"

 
 
HERAKLION, Greece - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- On Tuesday 6th of June, at 10:30 am., Creta Maris Beach Resort organized a unique event/ activity during which, the resort's employees and guests proceeded for the first time with the cleaning ofthe archaeological site of "Kastri", in the port of Hersonissos.

Creta Maris Beach Resort had the honor to be part of the important work of taking care for antiquities of Greece, in the context of its courteous sponsorship, by contributing to the cleaning of the archaeological site of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Heraklion.

The coordination and execution of the activity was carried out by the Heraklion Ephorate of Antiquities, with the presence of the permanent guardian of antiquities, and the participation of the Creta Maris Green Team and the guests of Creta Maris Beach Resort. The goal of the activity was to protect the archaeological site, thereby contributing to the promotion of the cultural heritage of Greece.

Creta Maris Green Team, strives to spread environmental awareness and encourage the

residents of Crete to contribute in order to maintain a clean environment. The Green Team's mission is to support the Region of Crete, and Heraklion Regional Municipalities

by contributing towards activities related to environmental protection, such as cleaning

public areas, beaches, planting trees etc.

About Creta Maris Beach Resort

Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.

About the archaeological site of Kastri:

The peninsula of Kastri, to which the city owes its name, was inhabited from the early-Minoan period (2.800-2.100 B.C.) to the end of the Proto-Byzantine (8th c. A.D). During the Hellenistic period at the top of the rocky hill a large temple of the goddess Venus-Vritomartis was built. The building collapsed by the earthquake of 365 A.D. and was succeeded by a large rectangular building. Destroyed by the earthquake of 448 A.D., it was succeeded by an early Christian basilica went under restoration during the reign of Heraclius (616-641). At that time a cemetery was developed on the lower terrace, south of the basilica, with cist and barrel-vaulted graves. Pottery and minor objects point to a period of use until the end of the 8th c. The devastation of the earthquake of 795 and the Arabic threat forced the inhabitants to move towards the northern slope of the Charakas hill.

Please find pictures of the event on high resolution on the below link:

https://we.tl/aDZ9vpjKGU

