A Family Edition Report by Norton Cyber Security
This post will explain you about how to protect your computer via Norton antivirus. Here you can get help for A Family Edition Report by Norton Cyber Security.
Cyberbullying is defined as an online aggression or online behavior, whose intention is to harm the people psychologically. However, this Cyberbullying comes under the category of threats in which posting some embarrassing photos and criminal activities. According to this report you cannot stop this threat from your child, as long as they connected to this device, a bully can connect to them.
After falling in this threat only 17% of parents reported that their child becomes the prey of Cyber Bullied. And this happen only when, parents found some unusual signs in their children like some silence and quietness. But it's too late because parents didn't recognize this unusual activity in their children. Some of the other concern activities parents found on their children such as, they download some harmful or malicious software and program. Sometime they disclose their personal information to strangers. Sometime they are crazy to meet with these strangers in the physical world. These all activities falls them in a trouble, sometime it becomes a shameful moments for their parents, make entire family vulnerable, and indulge in some kind of illegal activities.
This Norton cyber security study shows that, if any of the country takes best, supportive and preventive methods against of Cyberbullying, they never face that kind of incident. As per report, seven to eight percent parents don't take any kind of action or preventive methods against of Cyberbullying as a result their children will trap in this problem. Here I am sharing some of the preventive measure which protects your child from the Cyber bullying.
Always check your Childs browse history
You can allow them to access for only some of the websites
Without supervision of parents don't allow them to access on the internet
You can also review and approve all the Apps which they are going to download
If they access the internet, so allow them only on the premises of house
