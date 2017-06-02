 
News By Tag
* Norton Security Help Center
* Norton Antivirus Help Number
* Norton Customer Service Help
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


A Family Edition Report by Norton Cyber Security

This post will explain you about how to protect your computer via Norton antivirus. Here you can get help for A Family Edition Report by Norton Cyber Security.
 
 
NEW YORK - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Norton cyber security says in his report approx 40 to 50 percent parents allows their children to access the internet below the age of 11. And approx 54% parents believe that their children spend lots of time on internet instead of playground. This seems very serious concern because today children face cyber threats instead of any physical violence. This activity comes under the category of Cyberbullying.

Cyberbullying is defined as an online aggression or online behavior, whose intention is to harm the people psychologically. However, this Cyberbullying comes under the category of threats in which posting some embarrassing photos and criminal activities. According to this report you cannot stop this threat from your child, as long as they connected to this device, a bully can connect to them.

After falling in this threat only 17% of parents reported that their child becomes the prey of Cyber Bullied. And this happen only when, parents found some unusual signs in their children like some silence and quietness. But it's too late because parents didn't recognize this unusual activity in their children. Some of the other concern activities parents found on their children such as, they download some harmful or malicious software and program. Sometime they disclose their personal information to strangers. Sometime they are crazy to meet with these strangers in the physical world. These all activities falls them in a trouble, sometime it becomes a shameful moments for their parents, make entire family vulnerable, and indulge in some kind of illegal activities.

This Norton cyber security study shows that, if any of the country takes best, supportive and preventive methods against of Cyberbullying, they never face that kind of incident. As per report, seven to eight percent parents don't take any kind of action or preventive methods against of Cyberbullying as a result their children will trap in this problem. Here I am sharing some of the preventive measure which protects your child from the Cyber bullying.

Always check your Childs browse history

You can allow them to access for only some of the websites

Without supervision of parents don't allow them to access on the internet

You can also review and approve all the Apps which they are going to download

If they access the internet, so allow them only on the premises of house

Visit here for more info http://www.antivirushelpnumber.com/norton-antivirus.html
End
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share