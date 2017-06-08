News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Lake Charles Education Collaboration Establishes Leadership Mentoring For Area Students
Morgan Dellafosse
Crimson Media Enterprises
CrimsonMediaEnterprises@
The Lake Charles Education Collaboration Establishes Leadership Mentoring For Area Students
Lake Charles, Louisiana, June 13, 2017- The Lake Charles Education Collaboration, Inc. has announced its plans to launch The Power Lunch Initiative, a mentoring program tasked with providing rising and current college students guidance on enhancing leadership attributes and effective communication skills. The Power Lunch Initiative is set to begin in June 2017. It is one of several leadership focused programs sponsored by the Lake Charles Education Collaboration, Inc.
Kimberly Dellafosse, Vice President of the Lake Charles Education Collaboration, Inc. stated, "The Power Lunch Initiative is only the beginning of our organization's efforts to engage young people who attend college or high school in Lake Charles." Dellafosse continued, "By placing young people in environments that foster the usage of effective communication skills, professionalism, and appropriate behavior in business settings, we are in fact preparing them for real world situations."
The Lake Charles Education Collaboration Inc. plans to structure the Power Lunch Initiative by pairing participating mentees with mentors. To further reinforce the principles of leadership, business etiquette and communication introduced to mentees during leadership training sessions, mentees will also meet with their assigned mentor at a series of "Power Lunches."
About Lake Charles Education Collaborative Inc.
The Lake Charles Education Collaboration Inc. is a 501c3 comprised of local community leaders who desire to provide a positive influence and improve academic outcomes for youth in the Lake Charles area. The organization is a leadership partner with the Calcasieu Parish School District. For more information about this organization, visit www.LakeCharlesEducationCollaboration.com.
Contact
The Lake Charles Education Collaboration, Inc.
Cedrick LaFleur
832-722-0522
lcedcollaborative@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse