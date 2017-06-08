 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


The Lake Charles Education Collaboration Establishes Leadership Mentoring For Area Students

 
 
LAKE CHARLES, La. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact

Morgan Dellafosse

Crimson Media Enterprises

CrimsonMediaEnterprises@gmail.com


The Lake Charles Education Collaboration Establishes Leadership Mentoring For Area Students

Lake Charles, Louisiana, June 13, 2017- The Lake Charles Education Collaboration, Inc. has announced its plans to launch The Power Lunch Initiative, a mentoring program tasked with providing rising and current college students guidance on enhancing leadership attributes and effective communication skills. The Power Lunch Initiative is set to begin in June 2017. It is one of several leadership focused programs sponsored by the Lake Charles Education Collaboration, Inc.

Kimberly Dellafosse, Vice President of the Lake Charles Education Collaboration, Inc. stated, "The Power Lunch Initiative is only the beginning of our organization's efforts to engage young people who attend college or high school in Lake Charles." Dellafosse continued, "By placing young people in environments that foster the usage of effective communication skills, professionalism, and appropriate behavior in business settings, we are in fact preparing them for real world situations." In addition, Dellafosse stated, "Our organization will continue to promote activities in the foreseeable future that enable young people to be exposed to business settings that aid them in the often difficult process of interviewing, networking, and demonstrating leadership ability. Dellafosse added, "This is without a doubt, a top priority of the Education Collaboration."

The Lake Charles Education Collaboration Inc. plans to structure the Power Lunch Initiative by pairing participating mentees with mentors. To further reinforce the principles of leadership, business etiquette and communication introduced to mentees during leadership training sessions, mentees will also meet with their assigned mentor at a series of "Power Lunches."

About Lake Charles Education Collaborative Inc.

The Lake Charles Education Collaboration Inc. is a 501c3 comprised of local community leaders who desire to provide a positive influence and improve academic outcomes for youth in the Lake Charles area. The organization is a leadership partner with the Calcasieu Parish School District. For more information about this organization, visit www.LakeCharlesEducationCollaboration.com.

Contact
The Lake Charles Education Collaboration, Inc.
Cedrick LaFleur
832-722-0522
lcedcollaborative@gmail.com
Source:Lake Charles Education Collaboration, Inc.
