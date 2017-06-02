News By Tag
Paylite HRMS Software is chosen by Aluminium Die Manufacturing Major Phoenix ME Precision Dies LLC
An undisputed world-leader in aluminium dies manufacturing, Phoenix ME Precision Dies LLC, is implementing Paylite HR Management Software to take leverage of automated HR management solutions for their day-to-day HR functioning.
Those modules include HR, Payroll, Self-Service, Attendance System, and Appraisal System, which Citytech, the development company of Paylite HRMS, says will enable this aluminium dies manufacturing major to take leverage of their HR Solutions.
They will automate managing of payroll to monitoring of attendance, while report generation will be so handy with a click. In short, HR management will be so easy and simple, giving a dimensional shift, which is very important in today's HR management format.
"We assure them our HR Solutions suite will give them a unique user experience while at the same time, the most innovative way of high-impact HR functioning. Like our other valuable clients, they will also get our assistance at every point of requirement,"
About Paylite® HRMS:
Paylite Human Resource Management Software (version 4.0) comes with a feature-rich interface to meet versatile business needs. It's fully configurable and has 200+ pre-defined reports. Users can add and edit new reports also, so they can manage HR work-flows easily. Most interestingly, the system is built upon a code-free architecture.
Paylite helps in managing employee information, enables quicker payroll processing and assists other HR functions like employee appraisal, Self Service, timesheet management and recruitment management.
Managing human resource with a proper tool is the need of the hour. With the costs and competition increasing, companies are seen looking for a solution to save expenses for human resource management on one side while on the other, to increase its efficiency. That is what Paylite HRMS can deliver exactly. Check with Paylite HRMS Software to see how it can efficiently introduce a stress-free, paperless HR management work culture by replacing tediously time-taking, erroneous and paper-based HR functioning system.
Website:www.paylitehr.com
Phone: T +97144205486 / M +971 529977195
Address:
Citytech Software DMCC
Unit 1308, Jumeriah Bay Tower,
Plot No X3, Jumeriah Lake Towers,
PO Box 128151, Dubai, UAE
Contact
Citytech Software DMCC
***@citytechcorp.com
