Faculty Development Programme at Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology

 
 
Faculty Development Programme at PIET, Panipat
Faculty Development Programme at PIET, Panipat
 
PANIPAT, India - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- June 5 was slated for a Faculty Development Programme, a kind of activity which forms a routine plan of PANIPAT INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY as NUMBER ONE in Haryana and Delhi NCR.

Dr. Anil Khurana, Chairman- Department of Management Studies, Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science & Technology, Murthal was the Guest Lecturer of the day and the topic was 'National Workshop on Research Paper Writing & Styles', a subject which is needed by all in the trade of education.

The session was attended by around 25 faculty members lead by Prof. Dr. K K Paliwal, Director PIET, who also sat through the whole of session, which speak loudly about the importance and validity of the topic and quality of presentation. Dr. Khurana discussed about various tools available to help researchers while preparing their thesis and other papers for journals. The way the things were shared, prima facie the research work seemed to be much easier than envisaged by most of us. The tools once mastered make you totally in command of the things. On top of it it was an inter-active session with many questions from the audience.

It was specifically mentioned by Dr. Khurana that PANIPAT INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY is best known for its competent and dedicated faculty team, which he said was visible to him during this workshop, wherein each one of them was keen on learning. He added that this continuous learning process is the key to success of an institute.

He talked high about the infrastructure, which he said is the back bone of an institute. The well-furnished class rooms, spacious air-conditioned equipped with teaching technology, 28 fully loaded science labs and practical work shops, 20 computer labs with 1200 computers, air-conditioned seminar halls, state of art hostels for boys and girls, a huge library with 50,000 books, a digital library, Net-Café, round the clock Wi-Fi facility, cafeterias, mess, ATM and stationery shops etc. are an indicator of a far-sighted management with strong beliefs of long lasting success based on solid systems. He added that he was convinced with their beliefs after seeing the dedication of teachers during the workshop.

For those who are reading it, there is every opportunity available for personality development of the aspirants by exposing them to the task of coordinating and managing the college events in the form of periodical functions. They also get a chance to come on the stage to exhibit their acquired skills. The PIET stage in the shape of a Roman Stadium with 3000+ capacity amphitheater is famous for hosting star nights twice in a year when students get to be together with famous celebrities like Kapil Sharma, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakar, Badshah, Sunil Grover, Guru Randhawa and Hardy Sandhu to name a few. It not only adds to their skills but also make them more confident and comfortable while meeting elite people. Additionally they have to undergo personality development sessions as a part of curriculum also. Regular group discussion practice and individual speaking sessions are carried to polish their soft skills. This not only makes them perfect technocrats but upright citizens also, who, while availing all amenities of the digital world, are deeply nourished with social and moral values.

The workshop was ended with a vote of thanks presented by Dr. K K Paliwal, Director PANIPAT INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY (http://www.piet.co.in/) who was quite appreciative about the learned visitor. All the participants were awarded with 'certificates of participation'.
Source:PIET, Panipat
