Sorbitol Market : Global Industry Trend, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022
The latest report by IMARC Group titled, "Sorbitol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast 2017-2021", finds that the global sorbitol market reached a volume of more than 2000 Thousand MT in 2016, growing at a CAGR 2% during 2009-2016. Sorbitol, also known as glucitol, is a type of sugar alcohol which occurs naturally in some fruits and can also be manufactured synthetically. Sorbitol contains approximately 60% of the sweetness of sucrose due to which it is a preferred sweetener for a variety of food products such as diet foods, diet drinks, ice creams, mints, cough syrups and sugar-free chewing gums. The primary factor encouraging its applications in the food industry is the fact that it has fewer calories as compared to other sweeteners.
Highlights of the global sorbitol market:
The major factor stimulating the growth of the market is its expanding applications across various industries.
The pharmaceuticals industry is the largest end-use industry of sorbitol.
China represents the largest market, accounting for the majority of the global share.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of its application sector. Some of the major applications of sorbitol include pharmaceuticals, toothpaste, food & confectionaries, cosmetics & toiletries and industrial surfactants. The demand for sorbitol in pharmaceuticals accounts for more than 30% of the total global consumption, where it is mostly used in the production of ascorbic acid, besides being utilized as a hyperosmotic laxative and for treating constipation. Sorbitol also represents an important component in the production of toothpaste where it serves as a humectant, sweetener, crystallization and bodying agent along with providing extended shelf-life. Apart from this, it also helps in preventing tooth-decay as it is resistant to metabolism of oral bacteria, which break down sugars and starches to release acids that may lead to cavities. Owing to this, the market is further expected to reach a volume of more than 2500 Thousand MT by 2021.
The report has also segmented the market on the basis of feedstock which include corn, cassava, wheat, etc. An analysis of the market on a regional basis is provided with some of the major regions being China, United States, Europe, Indonesia and India. Amongst these, China is the largest consumer of sorbitol, accounting for a third of the total global consumption. An evaluation of the competitive landscape provides the details of the key players operative in the market. Some of the major players are RoquetteFrères SA, Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Shandong Tianli Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Nikken Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., PT Sorini Agro Asia CorporindoTbk, etc.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a sorbitol manufacturing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the sorbitol industry and provides an in-depth analysis of the market, industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the sorbitol industry in any manner.
The report has examined the global sorbitol market on the basis of:
Application Sector:
Pharmaceuticals
Toothpaste
Food & Confectionaries
Cosmetics & Toiletries
Industrial Surfactants
Feedstock:
Corn
Cassava
Wheat
Key Regions:
China
United States
Europe
Indonesia
India
Key Players:
RoquetteFrères SA
Cargill, Incorporated
Ingredion, Incorporated
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Shandong Tianli Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
Nikken Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd
PT Sorini Agro Asia CorporindoTbk
