Tips to consider while arranging kids beds in a toddler's bedroom
Usually, the pint-sized children's bedroom has bulk of stuff to accommodate, hence it looks extremely cluttered if not arranged properly. Kids beds, these days, gain eye-catching styles and come in handy dimensions, which take a lesser bedroom space to get themselves placed. Apart from the good looks, substantial functionalities aid mommies when it comes to uncluttering their toddler's room.
Surely, it's a fun activity to design your kid's space, but resting the bed at an appropriate area is quite a pain in the head. To ease your strain, here are a few points to keep in mind while arranging a kids bed in the toddler's bedroom.
1.Space planning: The first and foremost task before settling the bed is to measure the walls, doors, furniture and windows in the room. Keep with yourself a pen and a paper pad and draw the dimensions. Scale the layout where you think the particular furniture piece should be placed. Space planning should be done precisely. Don't invite the condition of facing space issues after buying the bed or any other furniture.
2.Placement of bed: Where to place the bed is a catch 22. Sometimes, we aren't able to decide to put it in the correct place. If the room is small, make sure the size of the bed is medium too. A large bed would occupy most of the space of the room, leaving no scope for the rest of the furniture. Also, see the direction of the window and try to rest the bed beneath the ceiling fan to create maximum cross ventilation in the kid's room.
3.Corner it: Putting the bed at one of the corners could be a nice idea if you don't have anything else in your mind. Consider the edge which has windows around. This way, the child can get fresh air from outside every time. Another benefit of resting the bed at the corner is, it is attached to the wall from one end; hence there's no chance of the kid falling to the ground when he/she is asleep.
4.Size of the bed: Bed size matters a lot, therefore, consider it at the forefront after space planning. Kids have ample amount of stuff like toys, study table, wardrobes, dressing table, etc. Naturally, placing all these in one room would make the area look clumsy. Therefore, go for the size of the bed that doesn't make the place over-packaged. Bunk beds are very common these days and they make a good option if you have more than one kid. These types of beds don't occupy a bigger block of the room and can be easily put anywhere.
Conclusion: From picking up a theme to selecting accessories to choose furniture, designing a kid's planet is fun. But, everything needs to be examined with a keen eye. Since bed grabs most of the space of the room, it's important to contemplate its effective and efficient arrangement.
Above are some great tips to organise the kid's beds in your kids small sleeping oasis. If you are about to make an entry of a kids bed in your house, just have a cursory visit on these instructions and position it at a suitable place.
