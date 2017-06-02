Gentlemen's Ball Community Fundraiser Raises Awareness on Human Trafficking

Gentlemen's Ball photo

Contact

Church of Scientology

***@churchofscientology.net Church of Scientology

End

-- On June 3, Christopher King, humanitarian and grandson of the Blues Legend B.B. King, hosted the "Gentlemen's Ball" charity benefit at the Historic Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology's international religious retreat. The event's beneficiary was anti-human trafficking organization Selah Freedom.Mr. Dylan Pires, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater, opened the event, welcoming the guests to the Fort Harrison. After a brief recount of the building's history, he mentioned that the Church of Scientology is "continuing the tradition" by welcoming thousands into the Fort Harrison for community events.Mr. Christopher King was the MC and spoke of the horrors of human trafficking, including the fact that Florida ranks third in the US, per humantraffickinghotline.org. Mr. King presented the Youth for Human Rights program whose purpose is educate youth on the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Mr. King explained that he ties human rights education in with his own youth program: The Gentlemen's Course."It is of the utmost importance that everyone knows their Human Rights," said Mr. King. "If you don't know your rights, you don't know when they are being violated. This stands firm with every one of them, and especially Human Right number four: 'No Slavery.'"Ms. Lisa Rowe, Vice President of the beneficiary, Selah Freedom, spoke about their safe housing, teen prevention and outreach programs. "Selah" is a Hebrew word which means to pause, rest, and reflect. The young women in the program have an opportunity to dream again and to start anew.The event rounded off with a concert performance by the Fort Harrison band and guest artist Ms. Joann Andrews.For more information about future events or to hold an event in the Fort Harrison for your non-profit organization, please contact Dylan at dylanpires@churchofscientology.net or (727) 467-6860.Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.