Enforcer of Spiritual Laws Fidelis Ayemoba Blows Wind of Change to Deliver the Oppressed and Reco
Apostle of Grace Johnson Suleman's Son Storms Dallas with Healing and Redemption Help from Above
The Oracle of God and Giant from Africa, Apostle Johnson Suleman founded the Omega Fire Ministries International, Inc to operate under God's Omega anointing of fire, and of grace in obedience to the command of Jesus Christ to make disciples from all nations through redemption from sin, deliverance from all sorts of oppression and bondage, and healing of all manners of diseases. In less than 20 years, the church with headquarters in Auchi, Nigeria has manifested its growth to every continent in the world because of its strong evangelical outreach.
The ministry committed to the leadership of Apostle Johnson Suleiman believes that all power belongs to God, and that the enemy has no scriptural or spiritual right to manipulate the destinies of believers. Therefore, every believer is entitled to live a fulfilled life. Hence, OFM is saddled with the divine mandate to restore the divine rights of believers through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ. The God of grace continues to back this commission through the operation of the Holy Spirit that refines, purifies and equally destroys.
Pastor Ayemoba does not mince words about his spiritual authority to enforce the laws that God has given to ensure that destines and lives are restored through justice and fairness as ordered by God. Ayemoba always teach about the character of Jesus and other prophets as they showed mercy, salvation, gratitude, and love. He insists that these attitudes make it easy for Christians to enjoy the bounties of God's love.
During his previous visits to Dallas, participants testify to miracles and healing, with testimonies from people delivered physical difficulties from blindness, deafness, and incapacitations;
About Omega Fire Ministries International - Throne of Grace, City of Fire, is the Dallas, Texas parish of Omega Fire Ministries Inc (http://www.ofmdallastx.us) where God makes the uncommon common through destiny changing miracles. We expose men to the mercy in the atoning blood of Jesus Christ shed for the restoration of men through the ministry of the Holy Ghost. We labor in the vineyard under the mandate and guidance of our father, Apostle Johnson Suleman commissioned to by God to restore destinies, deliver people from various forms of oppression as he ministers the grace of salvation through Jesus Christ. In less than two years of existence, City of Fire has already spawned a new branch.
To learn more about #WindofChange, please contact:
Pastor A. Collins Aifuwa
Omega Fire Ministries International, Inc
777 South Central Expressway, Suite 2A, Richardson, Texas 75080.
Office: 432.599.1751;
Email: throneofgrace@
Website: www.ofmdallastx.com
Contact
Pastor A. Collins Aifuwa
777 S. Central Expressway, Richardson, TX 75080.
***@gmail.com
