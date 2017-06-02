News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FIRST Female Inland/Inshore Commercial Diver in Singapore Certified Under ISO 29990:2010 Standard
New Course Funding Available with subsidies of up to 95% for eligible candidates!
The graduates have proven their competence during the course of training and two of them inclusive of Ms. Naqiah have successfully secured their employment with a local-based diving contractor. The training has been an eye-opener for Naqiah despite the physical challenges.
Five out of the six trainees who have completed the training had successfully applied for the new course funding approved by SkillsFuture Singapore Agency (SSG) formerly known as the Workforce Development Agency (WDA) under Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) system.
1. Skills Development Fund (SDF) training Grant - Company Sponsored or Self-Sponsored Individuals (Singapore Citizen or Permanent Resident) is eligible up to 95% subsidy whereby the final grant amount is subject to SSG's approval.
2. SkillsFuture Credit (SFC) - Eligible candidates (Singapore Citizen) will also be entitled to use their SkillsFuture Credit to get reimbursement if they wish to utilise their SFC.
The training which is accredited under ISO 29990:2010 Standard and approved by the Ministry of Manpower Singapore, is open to all nationalities who are interested to become a commercial diver at only a fraction of the price compared to training in the United Kingdom, Australia or South Africa. Moreover, upon successful completion of the training, the candidates have the opportunity to progress forward to the role of an offshore commercial diver by completing a 4-week HSE Conversion Package at Professional Diving Academy Dunoon, Scotland - UK which will certify them with a UK HSE Part I - Surface Supplied and Surface Supplied Top-Up certificates. These certificates will allow them to work in practically any inshore / offshore worksite globally.
In Singapore, there are currently an approximate of 150 - 200 inland/inshore commercial divers with only about 25%having undergone the certified ISO 29990:2010 Standard Commercial Diver training programme or equivalent that fully complies with the National Commercial Diving Standards in Singapore. There is a need for more awareness and support from the industry, government and associations in order to raise the operational safety standards and promote professionalism in Singapore's commercial diving industry.
The next training has been scheduled and confirmed as follows:
Course
Level 1 - Inland/Inshore CSUBA Diver: 3 July - 28 July, 11 September - 6 October, (S$3,500*)
Level 2 - Inland/Inshore SSDE Diver: 31 July - 25 August, 9 October - 3 November, (S$4,000*)
APTITUDE DAY: Half-day Trial session before Level 1 training starts: 29 May, 30 May or 28 August S$150
For further information regarding course fees, scheduled dates and in-company package, please contact KBAT at Tel: +65 6542 4984, courses@kbatraining.org or visit our website at www.kbatraining.org
Contact
KBA Training Centre Pte Ltd
***@kbassociates.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse