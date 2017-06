Hand painted handbags. Summer 2017 collection

From New York to Los Angeles to cute Girls and Women to older women and younger teens, everyone seems to love their hand painted bags and backpacks this summer.

Hand painted leather handbag

Contact

ePlaza Designer handbags & shoes

***@eplaza.biz ePlaza Designer handbags & shoes

End

--brought its usual splash of colors. Inspired by the city of New York, the charming Atlantic port town that's always been home for hand printed handbags, this collection encapsulates the many styles of a women.Cosmopolitan and cool, the collection featured layered looks, unusual combinations and left an urban, sophisticated and bold mark: this is a wonderful hand painted, genuine leather and Italian hardware.They make an appearance to some degree every summer, but this year they are everywhere and being carried by everyone in the USA. From New York to Los Angeles to cute Girls and Women to older women and younger teens, everyone seemsJust about the only people not carrying hand painted leather handbags right now are American guys, and that could change any moment!This summer's hand painted bag could be linked with the hat trend that we reported on in the spring, and many of the bags also match nicely with all of the floral patterned dresses and floral rompers that are all over the streets of New York right now. To show you a one hand painted handbag only. This picture is just a tiny sample of the hundreds of hand painted-bag-carrying girls we see pass by every hour on popular shopping streets.This is designed for many types of women with their lust for life, eye for beauty, and passion for self-expression.Limited summer collection of bags and backpacks available in the online store http://eplaza.biz