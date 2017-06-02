 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


Jacksonville Jaguars' Telvin Smith Announces 2nd Annual FREE Valdosta Youth Day!

NFL linebacker to host free football camp and celebration for youth in his hometown.
 
VALDOSTA, Ga. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Linebacker Telvin Smith is gearing up for a free fun filled youth day in his hometown of Valdosta.  Smith successfully launched the free event last year at his alma mater, Lowndes High School. It featured a free football and cheerleading camp for 250 attendees and included a post-camp barbecue, and special appearances by college and NFL players.

The camp's focus is on improving fundamentals and skills on the field, but Smith also makes it a priority to talk to the campers about making good choices in life, getting an education and giving back to their communities. Smith, along with fellow professional players and area coaches will instruct campers in correct form and safe techniques. Cheer campers will have the opportunity to learn cheer basics from college and professional cheerleaders.

The former Seminole made headlines earlier this year when he called out professional athletes who charge exorbitant fees for youth athletic camps.

"At the end of the day, we're very fortunate to be able to get paid to play a game we love", said Smith. "I believe that in turn, we should give back to the people and communities that helped us get here. It's about helping kids to understand that it doesn't matter if you're an NFL player, mechanic or teacher, hard work will always take you far in life."

Telvin Smith Valdosta Youth Day 2017 will take place on Saturday, July 1st at Lowndes High School, 1606 Norman Drive in Valdosta, from 10 AM - 2 PM. Registration is open to the first 250 campers, ages 6-15. Registration is free and includes a camp t-shirt, lunch, awards and a camper gift bag. For more information and to register visit, http://bit.ly/2shA1dP.

Source:Telvin Smith
Email:***@aol.com
Tags:Telvin Smith, Jacksonville Jaguars, Lowndes High
Industry:Sports
Location:Valdosta - Georgia - United States
