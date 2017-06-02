 
Shannon Seitz, Vice President, Analysis Group, Inc., Inc to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
NEW YORK - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Shannon Seitz, Vice President, Analysis Group, Inc., will speak at the Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "DOJ's New Guidance in Anti-Poaching and Wage-Fixing Agreements: What You Should Know in 2017 LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for July 19, 2017 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/hr-benefits/government-regulations/dojs-new-guidance-in-anti-poaching-and-wage-fixing-agreements-what-you-should-know-in-2017-live-webcast

About Shannon Seitz

Dr. Shannon Seitz has a broad range of expertise in labor economics, class certification, econometrics and applied microeconomics. She has worked on a series of high-profile antitrust matters involving employment issues, including claims of anti-poaching and wage fixing. Dr. Seitz has authored expert reports and declarations pertaining to employment and class certification litigation. Dr. Seitz was formerly a co-editor at Labour: Review of Labour Economics and Industrial Relations, and has been a principal investigator and co-investigator on grants funded by the Social Security Administration and Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada. She has published research in the CPI Antitrust Chronicle, International Economic Review, The Review of Economic Studies, and the Journal of Labor Economics. Dr. Seitz received her Ph.D. and masters in economics from the Western University and her business degree from the University of Saskatchewan. Prior to joining Analysis Group, she was an assistant professor of economics at Boston College.

About Analysis Group, Inc.,

Analysis Group is one of the largest private economics consulting firms, with more than 700 professionals across 11 offices in the United States, Canada, and China. Since 1981, we have provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Our internal experts, together with our network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer our clients exceptional depth of expertise.

Event Synopsis:

An advisory publication released October 25, 2016, by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission finds antitrust violations in "no-poaching agreements" and wage-fixing agreements between competing companies. The document, titled "Antitrust Guidance for Human Resources Professionals," makes clear such agreements are per se illegal, even if no action is taken to enforce them and even if no anticompetitive effect results. Any agreement not to hire another company's employees, and any agreement to set wages, may fall within the guidance's proscription. Criminal penalties may be visited not only upon a company but also upon its executives and human resources professionals. What's more, the DOJ and FTC want companies to go one step further and report any such behavior.

In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will analyze the new guidance and lay out how companies and human resources professionals should respond. This includes implementing training regimens and compliance programs designed to prevent entering into illegal agreements or exchanging sensitive wage-related information with competitors. The panel will also discuss recent developments in litigation and class actions filed resulting from allegations of anti-poaching agreements.

Key topics include:

§  Antitrust Legal Framework

§  Agreements in Restraint of Trade

§  Recruitment and Hiring Policies

§  No-Poach and Anti-Raiding Pacts

§  Human Resources Training

§  Relationships With Agencies and Suppliers

§  Criminal and Civil Penalties

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
