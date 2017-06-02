News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Networker Launches Crowdfunding Campaign
Shirley Xavier seeks to raise money for trip to family wedding in Greece
Shirley Xavier, of the networking organization NEW2ATL, aims to raise $3,000 to cover the remaining expenses necessary to travel to see her family in Greece for a short-notice wedding. Xavier hasn't seen her family in more than 20 years due to the expenses involved in traveling abroad. She has tried to see her family over the years, but as they have grown and moved around, it has been hard to stay in touch.
"With many of my immediate relatives no longer with us, the family I have left is worth everything to me," Xavier said. "I have missed so much and if I miss out on being a part of this wedding experience, I will lose out on a strong family bond. I want to establish a memorable connection with my family."
As one of the Director's of New2ATL, Xavier is tasked with positively influencing and impacting the lives, businesses, and networking experiences for newly relocated and native professionals looking to network, netweave, and engage in long-term community and business development. By attending this wedding she will be able to operate within her wheelhouse and re-establish those relationships that have been lost and ensure that they are nurtured and cherished forever more.
"I am ready and on a mission to put the blaming and complaining aside and sincerely attempt to rebuild the bonds that have been broken," she said. "By attending this trip, and with the support of family and friends I get to do just that."
Those who support and contribute to the campaign will receive will receive gifts based upon their donation levels including handwritten travel accounts, Greek pistachios, Greek olives and Italian wine.
Learn more about Xavier's Gofundme campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/
Contact
Niche Marketing Strategies, LLC
***@nmstrategies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse