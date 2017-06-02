 
Tanisha James, Senior Associate, Cooley LLP, to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
NEW YORK - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Tanisha James, Senior Associate, Cooley LLP will speak at the Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "DOJ's New Guidance in Anti-Poaching and Wage-Fixing Agreements: What You Should Know in 2017 LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for July 19, 2017 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/hr-benefits/government-regulations/dojs-new-guidance-in-anti-poaching-and-wage-fixing-agreements-what-you-should-know-in-2017-live-webcast

About Tanisha A. James

Tanisha A. James is a Senior Associate in Cooley's Antitrust & Competition group. Her practice focuses on helping clients and investors obtain their financial and company objectives by successfully navigating them through the mergers and acquisitions and strategic investment processes, with a specific focus on antitrust and competition issues, to achieve positive outcomes for their businesses, stakeholders and portfolios.

The breadth of Tanisha's experience comes from years of working collaboratively with clients in high-tech industries, biotechnology healthcare/pharmaceuticals, digital/print media and publishing, computer and cloud solutions, and the internet of things. Tanisha also has significant experience with edtech, fintech, industrial equipment, automotive parts, food, retail and consumer products and sports.

About Cooley

Cooley's attorneys solve legal issues for entrepreneurs, investors, financial institutions and established companies. Clients partner with Cooley on transformative deals, complex IP and regulatory matters, and high-stakes litigation, where innovation meets the law. Cooley has 900 lawyers across 12 offices in the United States, China and Europe. Cooley's antitrust & competition team is recognized as one of the top-tier practices in the area of antitrust by Legal 500, Chambers USA and Global Competition Review. We handle all aspects of antitrust and competition law matters – including counseling, government investigations and litigation – for Fortune 500 corporations, as well as growing companies.

Event Synopsis:

An advisory publication released October 25, 2016, by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission finds antitrust violations in "no-poaching agreements" and wage-fixing agreements between competing companies. The document, titled "Antitrust Guidance for Human Resources Professionals," makes clear such agreements are per se illegal, even if no action is taken to enforce them and even if no anticompetitive effect results. Any agreement not to hire another company's employees, and any agreement to set wages, may fall within the guidance's proscription. Criminal penalties may be visited not only upon a company but also upon its executives and human resources professionals. What's more, the DOJ and FTC want companies to go one step further and report any such behavior.

In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will analyze the new guidance and lay out how companies and human resources professionals should respond. This includes implementing training regimens and compliance programs designed to prevent entering into illegal agreements or exchanging sensitive wage-related information with competitors. The panel will also discuss recent developments in litigation and class actions filed resulting from allegations of anti-poaching agreements.

Key topics include:

§  Antitrust Legal Framework

§  Agreements in Restraint of Trade

§  Recruitment and Hiring Policies

§  No-Poach and Anti-Raiding Pacts

§  Human Resources Training

§  Relationships With Agencies and Suppliers

§  Criminal and Civil Penalties

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
