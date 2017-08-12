News By Tag
Australian Artist Helen McIntosh Announces Upcoming Textile Exhibition 11th August 2017 in Cooroy
The Icon Lady collaborates with two textile artist friends to create "Partners In Textile", an Exhibition showcasing their recent works.
Helen McIntosh, Sybil Orr and Cathy Moon showcase their talents in a fabulous fibre exhibition -- "Partners in Textile" -- with the Grand Opening on Saturday 12th August, 2017.
The Butter Factory Art Centre is the perfect location for the Exhibition of a kaleidoscope of colourful artworks and jewellery from the 3 fiber artists, and located at 11A Maple Street, Cooroy Qld, Australia.
Janet de Boer, OAM, recently mentioned in the TAFTA (The Australian Forum for Textile Arts) news, "I'm pleased to say I have been asked to open this exhibition, at 1pm on the Grand Opening Day of 12th August, 2017. If you don't know Cooroy, it's a charming place and well worth a visit (2 hours north of Brisbane, just inland from Noosa Heads)."
A free Art Raffle will launch and be drawn during Opening Day, and the lucky winner will receive a piece of art by Helen McIntosh.
Brisbane-based Helen McIntosh's work is constantly evolving, exploratory and experimental, including textile-based work, mixed media paintings, mosaics, jewellery, sculptural pieces and tapestries.
Sybil Orr is currently producing plant-dyed, stained and reductive-dyed fabrics, whilst reflecting an interest in conservation and mending fragile, found and recycled fabrics. Sybil will also give an artist talk "Textiles & Texture" at 11:30 am on the opening day.
Cathy Moon creates unique Shibori fine-art and apparel, by interpreting and adapting traditional shibori techniques on varieties of natural fibres.
On the Opening Day (Sat 12th August), light lunch and refreshments will be served from 12:00pm, with Artists' Stalls and other providers on hand to chat with visitors from 10:00am.
This will be a colourful, fun-filled Opening - these three amazing artists will meet and chat with visitors on this very special day.
Grand Opening:
Saturday 12th August, 2017, 10:00am to 3:00pm
Exhibition Location:
Butter Factory Art Centre
11A Maple Street
Cooroy Qld Australia
