Latest SuperGIS Desktop 10 Release Provides a Smoother Experience
The latest release of SuperGIS Desktop 10 not only fixes bugs but provides more compatibilities with Excel and monitors, and in the future, SQLite and GeoJSON.
Recently, Supergeo has released a new update of SuperGIS Desktop 10 with several following adjustments. First, to ensure the optimal user experience in all display resolutions, the interface has been improved to fit several specified resolutions. Furthermore, this latest version has a stronger capability to process data stored as tables. Now, SuperGIS Desktop 10 can directly access and use the result processed by the functions of Microsoft Office Excel.
In the next release, SuperGIS Desktop 10 will support more file formats that are frequently used in the geospatial industry, including SQLite DB and GeoJSON. GeoJSON is the format widely used in various Open Data projects, and now it can be imported into SuperGIS Desktop with ease while SQLite DB is a new database standard gaining popularity in GIS industry. These two features are now in testing stage and will be released shortly.
