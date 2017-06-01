 
University of the Punjab Selects SuperGIS Desktop 10

University of the Punjab, the oldest and most prestigious university in Pakistan selects SuperGIS Desktop 10 for their geography and remote sensing education.
 
 
TAIPEI, Taiwan - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- SuperGIS Desktop, the leading desktop GIS software developed by Supergeo, has been selected by a higher education institution again. With the help from Supergeo's reseller- Chaudhery Brothers, the oldest and one of the most famous universities in Pakistan- the University of the Punjab in Lahore has recently chosen SuperGIS Desktop 10 for geography education.

Established in 1882, the public research university- University of the Punjab is located in the second largest city of Pakistan, Lahore. Now, there are over 30,000 students have enrolled in 63 departments and research centers under 13 faculties. Offering professional programs from bachelor to doctor degree, the Department of Geography at the University of the Punjab selects SuperGIS Desktop 10 as the software for their prestigious GIS and RS related courses.

As a core research tool of geography, GIS provides powerful analyzing and visualizing capabilities no matter in Human Geography or Physical Geography, which will assist users to achieve their goal in a more effortless way. For example, in Human Geography, GIS can help users visualize population distribution, find crime hot spots, and perform site selection; while in Physical Geography, it can be applied to environmental research, topographic analysis, and hydrological models. With the purpose of promoting geographical thinking, Supergeo has offered special prices to all schools, universities, and academic institutions for years, hoping every student and researcher can easily explore the possibilities that geospatial technologies can bring.

Download the free trial of SuperGIS Desktop 10:
http://www.supergeotek.com/download_6_desktop.aspx

Watch Supergeo's YouTube channel for tutorials:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPR8SoCq6qHT8Ol_nD...

About Supergeo

Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-art geospatial technologies and comprehensive services for customers around the world. Our vision is to help everybody gain geographic insights with practical, professional, and affordable GIS software and create a better future.

Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.
Source:
Email:***@supergeo.com.tw Email Verified
Phone:+886-2-2659-1899
Supergeo, Pakistan, Gis
Technology
Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan
