University of the Punjab Selects SuperGIS Desktop 10
University of the Punjab, the oldest and most prestigious university in Pakistan selects SuperGIS Desktop 10 for their geography and remote sensing education.
Established in 1882, the public research university- University of the Punjab is located in the second largest city of Pakistan, Lahore. Now, there are over 30,000 students have enrolled in 63 departments and research centers under 13 faculties. Offering professional programs from bachelor to doctor degree, the Department of Geography at the University of the Punjab selects SuperGIS Desktop 10 as the software for their prestigious GIS and RS related courses.
As a core research tool of geography, GIS provides powerful analyzing and visualizing capabilities no matter in Human Geography or Physical Geography, which will assist users to achieve their goal in a more effortless way. For example, in Human Geography, GIS can help users visualize population distribution, find crime hot spots, and perform site selection; while in Physical Geography, it can be applied to environmental research, topographic analysis, and hydrological models. With the purpose of promoting geographical thinking, Supergeo has offered special prices to all schools, universities, and academic institutions for years, hoping every student and researcher can easily explore the possibilities that geospatial technologies can bring.
About Supergeo
Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-
Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.
