Early-Bird Rate Ends Soon for Critical Pharma CI Asia Conference & Exhibition
Join industry experts in Singapore at the best possible price
If you register now, you'll guarantee your spot to experience our exclusive keynote sessions, featuring:
"Competitive Intelligence – A Critical Need in Portfolio Strategy Playbook", Ana Cerdeira, VP of Strategy at Takeda Pharmaceuticals
"Competitive Intelligence Excellence", Osamu Karita, Senior Partner and Managing Director, The Boston Consulting Group
Other agenda topics include:
• Building a Community of Insights
• HCP's Social Media Tracking in China
• CI Strategies in Niche Therapeutic Segments
• Competitive Intelligence Framework for Organization Readiness – Pharma / Innovation Centric Industries
• and more!
View the agenda here: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
The early-bird rate ends Friday 9 June. Don't miss this opportunity to save on the industry's most crucial event, featuring top thought leaders from some of the world's most influential companies.
For the last decade and going strong today, the Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition is the best and largest assembly of pharmaceutical competitive intelligence executives in the world!
The Pharma CI Conference features the participation of the world's top companies, including: A. Menarini Asia-Pacific, Abbott, Astellas, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Deallus Consulting, Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals, Lifescience Dynamics Limited, Medtronic, Novartis, Roche, SAI Asia, Sanofi China, Sanofi Genzyme, Shionogi, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, The Boston Consulting Group, UCB, and more.
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
To view the detailed agenda, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com
